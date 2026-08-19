Earn 20% of your payment as Olive Points... Launch of 'Olive Young Hyundai Card Plus' and commemorative event

◇'Olive Young Hyundai Card Plus'. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Card Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. and Olive Young have launched the 'Olive Young Hyundai Card Plus,' which lets cardholders earn 20% of their payment amount as 'Olive Points,' and will hold a commemorative event.

Until Sept. 30, new Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. members will receive a coupon pack worth 70,000 won for immediate discounts at Olive Young. The companies also plan to run promotions tied to Olive Young's flagship discount events, including the Olive Young Sale, Olive Young Day and Olive Benefits Day.

The 'Olive Young Hyundai Card Plus' is the first credit card to feature the Olive Point rewards system, introduced in May this year, which can be used like cash at Olive Young's online mall and offline stores. CJ ONE points, which are offered according to membership tier, will continue to be provided as before. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 Olive Points a month, equal to 20% of the amount spent at Olive Young. During the promotional period through July next year, the monthly earning cap will be raised to 20,000 points.

In addition, users can earn 5% of their spending in three everyday categories — online shopping, coffee shops and delivery apps — up to 2,000 points per category, or 6,000 Olive Points a month in total. All benefits are available when spending at least 300,000 won in the previous month, and the annual fee is 15,000 won.

A Hyundai Card Co., Ltd. official said, "The 'Olive Young Hyundai Card Plus' is the first product to reflect Olive Young's new rewards system," adding, "Its high 20% earning rate and various promotions are expected to further boost member satisfaction."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.