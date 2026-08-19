Generation Z Shows a Clear Gender Gap in Perceptions of the Opposite Sex: 72% of Men and 50% of Women View Them Positively

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A survey has found a clear gap in attitudes toward the opposite sex and political leanings between young women and men in the United Kingdom.

Among women under 30, 21% were found to hold negative views of men, while only 7% of men in the same age group held negative views of women.

According to a survey commissioned by the British magazine New Statesman and conducted by polling firm Merlin Strategy among 2,000 men and women aged 18 to 30 in the United Kingdom, 50% of women under 30 said they had a positive view of men. By contrast, 72% of men under 30 said they had a positive view of women.

The gap was even wider among women under 25. Only 35% said they had a positive view of men, while 27% expressed negative views. By comparison, only 7% of men under 30 said they had negative views of women.

The survey did not examine only how much men and women liked each other. It also looked at political leanings, views on the economy, outlooks for the future, and online behavior.

The results showed that Generation Z women in the United Kingdom were far more politically and economically progressive than men of the same generation. In particular, younger women with higher education were found to be relatively favorable toward communism, socialism, Feminism, and environmentalism.

A certain link was also observed between online activity and political orientation. Young women who used the internet for more than five hours a day showed relatively strong progressive views on a range of political and social issues, including abortion, climate change, and socialism.

The survey also highlighted how young women viewed their future. They were less likely than men to say they were happy and living interesting, fulfilling lives. They also tended to be more pessimistic than men about the prospect of living a happy life in the future.

Another pattern emerged on the economic front. Young women in the United Kingdom were found to be more likely than their male peers to hold full-time jobs and to earn higher average incomes. However, they reported lower levels of subjective life satisfaction and weaker expectations for the future than men.

According to New Statesman's analysis, women under 30 also scored lower than men of the same age on expectations that they would earn more than their parents' generation and be able to buy the home they want.

The findings have fueled analysis in the United Kingdom that the political and cultural divide between young men and women is widening.

However, the survey does not prove that relations between men and women are being damaged unilaterally by one gender. The results suggest that a range of factors, including political orientation, age, education level, socioeconomic background, experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and time spent online, all played a role.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.