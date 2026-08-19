Tucson Gets a Major Overhaul After Six Years as Hyundai Motor Company Unveils Fifth-Generation Design

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the interior and exterior design of the all-new Tucson, its fully redesigned model, on the 19th. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the design of the fifth-generation Tucson, which has been fully redesigned for the first time in six years. The company enlarged the body to create more interior space and applied its design philosophy, Art of Steel, to emphasize the SUV's rugged image.

Hyundai Motor Company said on the 19th that it had unveiled the interior and exterior design of the Tucson full-change model, the All-New Hyundai Tucson, for the first time. The new Tucson is the fifth-generation model, introduced about six years after the fourth-generation version launched in September 2020.

The exterior was designed based on Art of Steel, which reinterprets the tension and strength of steel in a modern way. The front features vertical H-edge lighting daytime running lights inspired by architectural lighting and a slim horizontal center lamp. The center lamp uses an indirect lighting structure that keeps the light source hidden from view.

The side profile features more sculpted volumes on the side fenders and rear doors, along with a character line that runs horizontally across the body. At the rear, Hyundai placed prism rear lamps with a three-dimensional lens structure, a horizontal center tail lamp, and vertical rear combination lamps.

The body is also larger than the previous generation. The new Tucson measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and 1,685 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm. Compared with the outgoing model, it is 60 mm longer, 30 mm longer in wheelbase, and 40 mm wider.

Rear headroom has also increased by 29 mm to 1,031 mm. The rear door opening angle has been widened from 73 degrees to 83 degrees, improving ease of entry and exit.

Interior of the All-New Hyundai Tucson. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group.

Inside, Hyundai adopted a floating structure that makes the upper and lower sections of the crash pad appear separated, and placed a large center display in the middle. It also added a slim display, a double D-cut steering wheel, a hidden tray in the palm rest, and luggage add-on gear.

The model also comes with a dual wireless charging system that can charge two smartphones at once, as well as a card holder on the left side of the driver's seat. Exterior colors will be offered in eight options, including five new ones, while the interior will be available in four colors.

Hyundai will also offer the XRT trim for outdoor-oriented customers. It emphasizes an off-road image with a dedicated front grille, skid plate, black wheel arch garnish, and exclusive wheels. The interior includes dedicated-pattern seats, dark metal trim, and floor protection mats.

A Hyundai Motor Company official said, "The All-New Hyundai Tucson is a model that embodies the strong presence of an SUV based on Art of Steel," adding, "With expanded space and thoughtful design, it will deliver a new SUV experience."

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.