emart24 Delivers More Than 5,000 Relief Items to Flood-Hit Tongyeong

◇emart24 is providing emergency relief supplies to Tongyeong, a flood-hit area. Photo courtesy of emart24

emart24 will deliver a total of more than 5,000 relief items, including water, beverages and snacks, to Tongyeong, which was hit by heavy rain.

According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, Tongyeong saw record-breaking rainfall on the 17th, with both daily precipitation of 453.7 mm and hourly rainfall of 97.4 mm, the highest since weather observations began. The downpour caused damage across the city, including homes buried in landslides and flooding in underground apartment parking lots.

The relief support is part of the business agreement on public-private cooperation in disaster relief signed by emart24, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS), and the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

emart24 said it will continue to work closely with MOIS and the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to quickly assess conditions and relief needs in disaster-stricken areas and maintain a disaster relief cooperation system so that necessary supplies can be delivered on time.

The company will also support the swift recovery and reopening of franchise stores damaged by the heavy rain. Essential equipment for operations, such as POS systems and refrigerators, may take time to be processed through insurance, so headquarters will first take the necessary steps to help affected stores resume business as quickly as possible. It also operates a mutual support subsidy program for franchise stores that have been completely closed for seven days or more due to natural disasters. The company will continue to monitor conditions at affected stores and actively provide subsidies to those that meet the eligibility requirements.

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.