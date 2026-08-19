One in Four Adults Has Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease; Healthy Diet, Exercise and Quitting Smoking Can Cut Risk by 32%

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, which affects one in four Korean adults, can be significantly reduced when people combine healthy habits such as improving their diet, staying physically active and quitting smoking.

The National Institute of Health under the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said it analyzed big data from 23,111 men and women aged 19 to 80 who participated in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) from 2016 to 2021. The agency found that the more healthy lifestyle habits people practiced, the lower their risk of developing metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease is a chronic liver condition in which fat accumulates in the liver while also being accompanied by cardiometabolic risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

It was previously known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, but the name was changed recently to emphasize its link to metabolic disorders. If left untreated, it can progress to cirrhosis or trigger cardiovascular disease, making ongoing management essential. According to the research team, the prevalence of the disease among Korean adults stands at 24.1%.

The team identified four key habits for protecting liver health: a healthy diet, defined as being in the top 33.3% on the dietary quality index; sufficient physical activity, meaning at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week; not smoking; and getting adequate sleep, or seven to nine hours a day.

The analysis showed that compared with the group practicing zero or one healthy habit, those who practiced two had a 17.5% lower risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease. The risk fell by 28.6% in the group practicing three to four habits.

The study also confirmed a preventive effect based on combinations of habits. When people practiced a healthy diet, sufficient physical activity and not smoking at the same time, their disease risk dropped by about 32%, showing the strongest protective effect. The findings suggest that improving multiple lifestyle habits is far more effective for liver health than managing just one habit.

Kim Min-ju, the lead researcher at the National Institute of Health, said, "Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease is closely linked to a range of cardiometabolic risk factors, including obesity, insulin resistance, abnormal blood pressure and lipid levels, so managing lifestyle habits in daily life is important." She added, "This study is meaningful because it used KNHANES data, which represent Korean adults, to confirm the relationship between healthy lifestyle habits and metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease."

Kim Won-ho, head of the Chronic Disease Convergence Research Division at the National Institute of Health, said, "Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease is not limited to liver disease alone and may also be related to the burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, so early prevention and management are important." He added, "We will continue to build the scientific evidence needed to improve lifestyle habits and establish strategies to prevent chronic diseases in order to promote public health."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Odds ratio (OR) is a measure that compares the relative likelihood of having a disease in a group exposed to a certain factor. A value above 1 means a higher likelihood of disease, while a value below 1 means a lower

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.