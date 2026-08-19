Mulbit Garden at Lotte World Aquarium Gains Popularity, Drawing 35% More Young Adults

◇'Aqua Gallery: Mulbit Garden' at Lotte World Aquarium

More young adults in their 20s and 30s have been visiting 'Aqua Gallery: Mulbit Garden' at Lotte World Aquarium. The space, which uses distinctive tanks and media lighting, has emerged as a 'photo-worthy spot' on social networking services.

According to Lotte World on the 19th, total aquarium admissions rose by about 17% over the past month since 'Mulbit Garden' was unveiled on July 16, compared with the same period last year. By age group, customers in their 20s and 30s, classified as young adults, increased by 35%, while female visitors rose by about 18%. The attraction appears to be receiving a positive response from women in their 20s and 30s seeking Instagram-worthy experiences.

Mulbit Garden is an exhibition-style aquarium that offers a modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean aesthetics. It is characterized by its unique tanks combined with media lighting and small freshwater fish, creating an atmosphere that sets it apart from conventional aquariums. A Lotte World Aquarium official said the dreamlike space, where water and light blend together, is drawing attention as a photo spot, especially among young female visitors.

◇'Aqua Gallery: Mulbit Garden' at Lotte World Aquarium

The popularity of Mulbit Garden has also boosted merchandise sales. At Cafe D Ocean on the basement level 2 main tank, the 'Goldfish Cube Soda Smoothie' ranked second in sales, behind only iced Americano. The Goldfish Cube Soda Smoothie is a signature drink featuring goldfish-shaped milk ice cubes floating on blue soda. Goods aimed at younger customers are also proving popular. Products such as the 'Goldfish Fortune Key Ring,' 'Lucky Key Ring,' and 'Lucky Strap Key Ring' are seeing strong sales thanks to their portability and expressive designs.

A Lotte World Aquarium official said, "Mulbit Garden is establishing itself as a new emotional content offering for the aquarium and is attracting the interest of younger customers," adding, "We will continue to present differentiated spaces that combine underwater ecosystem content with cultural and artistic elements."

Se Hyung Kim, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.