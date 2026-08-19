"If You Lose Strength and Walk More Slowly, Your Heart Is at Risk"... When Muscle Strength and Physical Function Decline, Mortality Rises by 1.5 Times

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A long-term follow-up study has found that when muscle function declines in older adults, such as reduced grip strength or poorer walking ability, the risk of cardiovascular disease and death rises sharply. Beyond simply measuring muscle mass, managing grip strength and physical performance together has emerged as a key indicator of cardiovascular health in old age.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) National Institute of Health announced that it analyzed data from 2,997 adults aged 65 and older who participated in the Cardiovascular High-Risk Cohort (KURE), linking the data with claims records from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and mortality data from Statistics Korea. The findings were published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

The research team divided the participants into a 'possible sarcopenia' stage, in which either grip strength or physical performance had declined, and a 'functional sarcopenia' stage, in which both had declined.

The analysis showed that older adults with 'functional sarcopenia,' marked by both reduced grip strength and poorer physical function, had a 1.92 times higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease than healthy older adults. Their risk of death from any cause was also 1.45 times higher.

In a separate analysis of 1,990 people who could be followed for about four years, older adults who newly developed sarcopenia during that period had a 1.56 times higher risk of cardiovascular disease and a 1.67 times higher risk of death than those who remained in normal condition. This is why it is important to continuously monitor whether sarcopenia persists or develops.

Sarcopenia is an age-related disease in which muscle mass, strength, and physical function decline together. It can lead to falls, fractures, physical disability, and higher hospitalization rates. According to the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES), the prevalence of sarcopenia among people aged 65 and older in Korea is 7.9%, but it rises sharply to 20.0% among those aged 80 and above.

The researchers said the study is significant because it moves beyond the traditional approach of focusing only on muscle mass and confirms the importance of practical 'muscle function,' such as grip strength and walking ability.

Kim Min-ju, the lead researcher at the National Institute of Health, said, "This study is meaningful because it goes beyond the conventional approach of evaluating only whether muscle mass has decreased and confirms that examining actual 'muscle function,' including strength and physical performance, can be an important indicator for assessing cardiovascular disease risk in older adults." She added, "In particular, the finding that cardiovascular disease and mortality risks were higher in older adults with newly developed or persistent sarcopenia suggests the need for continuous monitoring of sarcopenia."

Kim Won-ho, head of the Division of Chronic Disease Convergence Research at the National Institute of Health, said, "Because declines in muscle strength and physical function in old age may be linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death, steady management is important." He added, "It is important to regularly engage in physical activity such as walking, along with strength training and balance exercises, and to periodically check for reduced grip strength or changes in walking and mobility function in order to maintain healthy physical function."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Source: Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.