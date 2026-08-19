Chuseok train tickets available for reservation starting September 3... President Kim Tae-seung: “Thoroughly preparing for the first holiday since the merger”

Chuseok Train Ticket Reservations Begin September 3rd .

President Kim Tae-seung: "Thoroughly Prepared for First Holiday Since Merger" The Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) will begin accepting reservations for Chuseok train tickets (based on operations from September 23rd to 27th) starting September 3rd. As this marks the first holiday period since the merger with SR in September, the company plans to make every effort to ensure customer safety, from preparing the reservation system to transportation. According to Korail on the 19th, this year's Chuseok reservations will proceed in stages. Reservations for the transportation vulnerable will take place from September 3rd to 4th.

Eligible groups include seniors aged 65 or older, registered persons with disabilities, national merit recipients eligible for transportation support, and pregnant women. General reservations will begin on the 7th. However, the reservation period has been extended by five days from the previous three days to the 11th, and the schedule has been subdivided by route. By route, tickets for the Gyeongbu, Gyeongjeon, Donghae, Jungbu Naeruk, Gyeongbuk, Daegu, Chungbuk, and Gyohoe lines can be reserved on the 3rd, while tickets for the Honam, Jeolla, Jungang, Gangneung, Janghang, Yeongdong, Taebaek, Seohae, Gyeongchun, and Mokpo-Boseong lines can be reserved on the 4th.

Reservations are made via the mobile app 'Korail+' and the dedicated holiday ticket reservation page on the Korail website, and are only available to Korail 'Integrated Members'. Existing Korail members will be automatically converted to Integrated Members, but members who are only registered with SR must complete the registration and conversion process on a separate page provided on the Korail website. Those with disabilities who are not familiar with using the internet may also make reservations by phone through the dedicated Railway Customer Center for holiday reservations. Advance-booked tickets can only be used when the person with disabilities is boarding the train themselves.

The name of the member with mobility impairment will be displayed on the ticket, and if fraudulent use is detected, such as the member not boarding, they will be excluded from the advance reservation program for the next holiday. Payment for reserved Chuseok tickets can begin at midnight on September 12. Payment must be completed by the 15th for general reservation tickets and by the 18th for advance reservation tickets for the transportation impairment.

Tickets not paid for within the payment period will be automatically canceled and allocated sequentially to those on the waiting list. Those with mobility impairments who have difficulty with online payment may use telephone payment at the Railway Customer Center or at station ticket counters. Tickets purchased by phone can be issued at station ticket counters nationwide by presenting identification before boarding the train.

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) President Kim Tae-seung stated, "As this is the first major holiday transport since the integration of the high-speed rail system, we are making every effort to ensure the reservation system is fully prepared. " He added, "We will thoroughly prepare the entire process, from ticket reservations to holiday transport, so that all citizens can visit their hometowns safely and comfortably. " Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.