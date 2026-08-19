"You Can Tell Just by Watching This Movement"... Four 10-Second Tests to Check Your Parents' Fall Risk

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] If your parents have recently started walking more slowly than before or bracing themselves on a chair when standing up, it is better not to dismiss it as a simple part of aging. Such small changes in movement can be a sign of declining strength or balance.

The New York Post recently cited advice from geriatric specialist Dr. Anita Chandra, reporting that even a simple 10-second movement test can reveal changes worth paying attention to when assessing an older parent's fall risk. The key is not just timing the action, but observing how the body moves while standing up, walking, turning, and sitting back down.

Falls are never a minor issue for older adults.

As people age, reduced muscle strength and slower reflexes can lead to falls that result in wrist fractures, spinal compression fractures, or hip fractures. In particular, hip fractures can require long periods of bed rest after surgery, which may trigger secondary complications such as pneumonia, blood clots, and muscle loss. They can also make independent daily living difficult because walking ability declines.

According to the four checks introduced by Dr. Chandra, the first thing to look at is how a person stands up from a chair.

If your parents can barely get up without using both hands on the chair or their knees, it may be a sign that lower-body strength is declining. In particular, when sarcopenia progresses and muscle mass and strength decrease with age, movements that were once easy, such as climbing stairs or standing from a chair, can become difficult.

On the other hand, being able to stand up steadily without using the hands can help gauge lower-body function. In fact, assessments such as the 30-second chair stand test are also used to evaluate fall risk in older adults.

The second is the way a person walks.

It is worth checking whether the person has started walking noticeably more slowly or taking shorter steps than before. You can also observe whether the arms swing naturally, whether the body sways from side to side, and whether the feet are being dragged.

Walking speed and balance are among the key indicators used to assess physical function in older adults. If the gait has changed compared with the past, it is better not to assume it is simply due to aging. Instead, it is worth checking whether there have been changes in muscle strength, joint function, vision, or the nervous system.

The third is when turning direction.

Turning while walking may seem simple, but it requires balance, coordination, and lower-body strength at the same time. Dr. Chandra advised that if movement becomes excessively slow or the body wobbles when turning, it should be examined more closely.

Balance does not suddenly decline only after old age begins. It can gradually decrease starting in middle age. One study found that people in their 30s and 40s could stand on one leg for more than a minute, but this dropped to about 45 seconds around age 50, about 28 seconds at age 70, and less than 12 seconds for those over 80.

Balance is not just about avoiding falls. In many studies, it is used as an indicator of overall physical function and health status. Balance tests such as standing on one leg are also used to assess fall risk.

The final test is sitting back down in the chair.

Sitting down is just as important as standing up. If a person cannot properly control leg strength when sitting and instead collapses or drops heavily into the chair, it may be a sign of reduced lower-body strength or poorer movement control.

In standard tests, the time it takes to stand up from a chair, walk 3 meters, turn around, and sit back down is measured. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, a time of 12 seconds or more may indicate a higher risk of falling.

However, fall risk should not be determined by these four methods alone. A medical institution should evaluate a range of factors together, including past falls, walking ability, muscle strength, balance, medications, and vision.

One expert advised, "What matters is not discovering the problem after your parents have already fallen, but noticing changes in their bodies before that happens." The expert added, "Even a small movement that seems different from usual can be an important signal that helps prevent a fall."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.