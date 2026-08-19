Food service industry strengthens hygiene management at franchise stores... "Trust is directly linked, so stronger management is needed"

Hygiene management efforts are expanding across the food service franchise industry. Even as the intense summer heat has eased, the risk of digestive illnesses such as food poisoning and acute gastroenteritis can still rise. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's '2025 Food Poisoning Incidents,' bacterial food poisoning was especially common from July to September because of high temperatures and humidity. In September alone, 45 food poisoning cases were reported, affecting 1,475 people and marking the highest monthly total of the year. By location, restaurants accounted for 192 cases, or 60% of the total, with 3,850 patients. That is why more franchise brands are expanding headquarters-led hygiene support to strengthen store competitiveness.

According to the food service franchise industry on the 19th, Damga Hwarogui is expanding its Food-Safe Restaurant certification efforts and strengthening its franchise store hygiene management system. The certification is a program that comprehensively evaluates hygiene standards, ingredient management, facility conditions, and cleanliness before designating a restaurant. Even after certification, Damga Hwarogui plans to continue regular hygiene inspections, improve operating manuals, and train franchise owners. Juk Story, a porridge franchise, is running a win-win project called 'Clean Day,' in which it visits franchise stores directly to improve conditions and strengthen hygiene management. Going beyond simple inspections, headquarters staff visit stores in person to provide all-around support, including cleaning, recipe retraining, and operating tips. Manghyang Bibim Guksu established the Manghyang Food Factory, the first noodle brand factory to receive HACCP certification, and carries out strict hygiene management. The factory produces vegetable broth, kimchi, and noodles.

An official from the food service franchise industry said, "Since the pandemic, hygiene has become a major factor in dining choices and a source of trust." The official added, "For franchises, a poor review at just one store can quickly damage brand trust, so headquarters must continue to demand stronger management and greater attention."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.