POSCO Signs Strategic Agreement with China’s Longbai Group to Strengthen Battery Materials Cooperation

POSCO Holdings Inc. will begin supplying battery-grade lithium to China’s battery materials company Longbai Group. Longbai Group is a leading Chinese ternary cathode materials maker. It has expanded its business around high-nickel cathode materials and has broadened its product lineup to include lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), and sodium-ion batteries.

According to POSCO Holdings Inc. on the 19th, the company signed a strategic business agreement with Longbai Group at POSCO Center in Seoul. The deal centers on cooperation across the entire secondary battery materials value chain, from ore and brine lithium supply to battery recycling, based on battery-grade lithium supply.

Under the agreement, POSCO plans to supply battery-grade lithium to Longbai Group. The supply sources include ore-based lithium produced by Posco Pilbara Lithium Solution at the Yulchon Industrial Complex in South Jeolla Province, brine lithium from POSCO Argentina S.A.U., and lithium extracted from used batteries by POSCO HY CLEAN METAL. Battery-grade lithium hydroxide made from ore-based lithium by Posco Pilbara Lithium Solution is expected to complete quality certification by the fourth quarter of this year, after which mass production and supply will begin.

POSCO will also deepen cooperation with Longbai Group in resource circulation, where recovered materials from used batteries are reused in battery material production. POSCO HY CLEAN METAL is currently supplying nickel, cobalt, and manganese to Longbai Group’s plant in China and to EMT, its domestic precursor subsidiary. The two companies plan to build a circular system that links global used-battery resource recovery and recycling.

POSCO said, "We plan to continue working with Longbai Group and expand cooperation into secondary battery materials, including ESS, in line with the trend of diversifying the LFP product portfolio."

Kim Se-hyung, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.