Korean Medical Association Launches Signature Campaign Calling for Reform of 'Ineffective' Elderly Outpatient Copayment System

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Medical Association, led by President Kim Taek-woo, will launch a public signature campaign calling for a fundamental overhaul of the Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system.

The Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system was introduced in 1995 to reduce medical expenses for older adults and was restructured into a tiered co-payment system in 2018. However, the fixed out-of-pocket threshold was last adjusted to 15,000 won in 2001 and has not changed once in the past 25 years, leading the association to conclude that the system no longer reflects the current medical environment and has lost its original purpose.

The current initial consultation fee at clinics stands at 18,840 won, already above the 15,000-won threshold under the Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system. Even a routine consultation can exceed the limit, and if additional treatment such as physical therapy or various tests is needed, the total bill rises further. As a result, the tiered co-payment structure is applied, and patients' out-of-pocket costs can increase to between 10% and 30%.

The KMA said that in this process, patients are repeatedly facing unexpected increases in out-of-pocket expenses, and disputes and complaints between medical institutions and patients are also recurring.

In particular, with the number of older adults covered by the Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system expected to exceed 10 million in 2026, calls are growing for urgent reform that reflects the realities of rapid aging. The association said fundamental changes are needed to ensure stable access to medical care for older adults and keep their medical burden reasonable.

KMA President Kim Taek-woo said, "The Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system is still tied to standards set 25 years ago and does not properly reflect today's medical reality. It needs to be revised to fit current conditions so that the medical burden on 10 million older adults can be adjusted reasonably and a stable treatment environment can be established."

He added, "This is not just a matter for the medical community, but a public issue directly linked to the medical expenses of older adults." He also said, "Through the public signature campaign, we will gather public opinion, and if necessary, we are also considering a nationwide survey on reforming the system."

The KMA is distributing signature sheets and promotional posters to regional medical associations and member medical institutions nationwide, encouraging participation at the point of care. It plans to run the campaign through Sept. 15 to build public consensus and then actively propose reforms to the Elderly fixed outpatient copayment system to the South Korean government and the National Assembly based on the collected signatures.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.