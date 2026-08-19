Can Hot Weather Worsen a Child's Mental Health?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "My child has become much more sensitive lately." "He gets angry over small things, and his tics seem to have gotten worse." "The medicine was working well, but now it seems to have suddenly lost its effect."

Many parents worry that the heat may be worsening their children's mental health.

Song Min-jae, a professor at the Mind Care Center of Seongbuk Our Children’s Hospital and a pediatric psychiatrist, said that, based on current research, there is not enough evidence to conclude that hot weather directly worsens neurodevelopmental disorders such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, or tic disorder. However, he added that an increasing number of studies show that the physiological and environmental changes caused by heat can affect a child's emotions and behavior.

A recent meta-analysis combining 28 studies found that children and adolescents exposed to high temperatures were about 13% more likely to visit a hospital or be hospitalized for mental health problems. The study also found a significant increase in the risk of depressive symptoms and mental health problems overall.

The researchers explained that these findings "suggest that heat may not directly cause illness, but could act as an environmental factor that adds stress to children with existing vulnerabilities."

So why do these changes appear in summer?

Song pointed first to poorer sleep quality.

High nighttime temperatures disrupt deep sleep, and sleep deprivation reduces the function of the prefrontal cortex, which regulates emotions. As a result, irritability may increase, impulsivity may rise, and concentration may decline. In children with ADHD, symptoms may appear more pronounced than usual, and in some cases, tics may temporarily increase.

The second factor is dehydration and the burden of regulating body temperature. Children are less able than adults to control their body temperature, and many are not fully aware of thirst. Even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, and reduced concentration, which can lead to behavioral problems.

The third is sensory stress. High humidity, sweat-soaked clothes, strong sunlight, and abrupt temperature differences between air-conditioned spaces and the outdoors can place a constant burden on children who have difficulty processing sensory input. Song explained that "in children with autism spectrum disorder in particular, we often see in clinical settings that this kind of sensory overload leads to anxiety, irritability, and increased repetitive behavior."

If summer vacation also disrupts daily routines, the symptoms can become even more noticeable. Going to bed late and waking up late can throw off the body's internal clock, while less exercise and more time indoors can also affect emotional stability.

The important point is that a change in symptoms does not necessarily mean the medication has stopped working.

In summer, the first step is to check sleep duration, indoor temperature, hydration, and whether daily routines remain regular.

Song said, "In actual treatment as well, we often see cases where a child's irritability, anxiety, or reduced concentration improves simply by adjusting lifestyle habits after checking recent temperature changes, air-conditioning conditions, sleep time, and water intake."

Recently, studies have continued to show that heat waves should be viewed not only as an environmental issue, but also as a mental health concern.

Children in their growth years are more sensitive than adults to environmental changes, so in summer it is important to look not only at the symptoms themselves, but also at the environment surrounding the child.

Song said, "Heat does not directly make a child's mind sick. But it can increase stress on the body and brain, making existing difficulties more visible. If a child has become more sensitive than usual, the best place to start may be not by asking, 'Why has this changed?' but by first asking, 'How hot is the child, how well is the child sleeping, and is the child getting enough rest these days?'"

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Song Min-jae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.