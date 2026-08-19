Yuhan Corporation Marks Its 100th Anniversary with a 100-Capsule Special Edition of Women's Probiotic Brand Elena

◇Yuhan Corporation's Elena special edition set commemorating the company's 100th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Yuhan Corporation.

Yuhan Corporation, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, has unveiled a special edition of its women's probiotic brand Elena, packaged as a 100-capsule set.

The large-capacity package was designed with the long-term, consistent intake that women's probiotics require in mind. As a gift, it includes a specially made portable hand mirror tailored to everyday use by female consumers. The mirror features the ELENA logo and a premium leather finish.

Elena, a probiotic product that was the first in South Korea to be recognized for its potential to support vaginal health in women, contains the patented UREX Probiotics strain. The lineup includes the flagship Elena, Elena Theanine for relaxation and stress care, Elena Queen for middle-aged women, and Yuhan Elena Stick for convenient intake. The company is also steadily expanding its portfolio to match women's life stages and lifestyles, strengthening the brand's competitiveness beyond probiotics into inner beauty and total women's health solutions.

Meanwhile, the Elena special edition set will be sold in limited quantities only through GS SHOP and Yuhan Corporation's official store. Launch promotions will also be offered. GS SHOP will feature exclusive discounts and bonus giveaways, while Yuhan Corporation's official online mall will hold a prize drawing for customers and a best review event.

A Yuhan Corporation official said, "Elena is a brand that has long supported the healthy daily habits of female customers." The official added, "To mark this meaningful 100th anniversary, we planned this limited-edition set to express our gratitude for the support we have received over the years. We will continue to introduce a variety of health solutions tailored to different lifestyles."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.