The Romance of the Yellow Sea in Summer: A 'Sea Trip' Near the Capital Region

◇ Bangameori Beach is Ansan-si's signature beach, with a wide stretch of soft white sand. Photo courtesy of Gyeonggi Tourism Organization.

Take your time and enjoy the sea at a leisurely pace. With the sunset turning red and the breeze growing cooler, this is the Yellow Sea in late summer. For those who have not yet filled a page of summer romance, it is the perfect destination. Here are some reliable travel spots recommended by the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization. They are not far from the Capital Region, so even a day trip is hard to go wrong. From shimmering sunlight on the water to a friendly harbor scene, a red lighthouse glowing at night, a beach wrapped in golden sunset, a coastal trail that feels like walking on the sea, and an observatory with a full view of the Sihwa Bridge, there is plenty to see. Around the area, there is also no shortage of food. Fresh seafood enjoyed in local style can revive a summer-weary appetite.

◇ If you visit Bangameori Beach at the right tide, you can join a mudflat experience and catch surf clams and crabs. Photo courtesy of Gyeonggi Tourism Organization.

▶ A barefoot walk in Ansan's Bangameori Beach

As you drive along the Sihwa Tide Embankment toward Daebu Island, Sihwa Lake opens up on the left and the vast Yellow Sea on the right. At the end of the drive lies Bangameori Beach, Ansan-si's representative beach, known for its broad and soft white sand. The fine grains cushion your feet, making it ideal for walking barefoot, and the spacious shoreline lets visitors enjoy the sea with relative ease even on weekends. If you arrive at the right tide, you can take part in a mudflat experience. At low tide, the mudflat is exposed, and visitors can also try catching surf clams and crabs. A walk through the pine grove next to the beach, along with the cafes and restaurants on the food street, makes for a fuller day.

If timing the tide is difficult, just remember sunset. The charm of the Yellow Sea lies in its evening glow. It is also when Bangameori Beach is at its most beautiful. The golden light spreading across the horizon turns into shades of orange and purple, painting the sky and sea like a landscape canvas. Walking barefoot on the sand while watching the sunset is a special summer memory unique to Bangameori Beach. Nearby attractions include the Dal Observatory, Tando Port, and Gyeonggi-do Badahyanggi Arboretum.

◇ Oido is an ideal place for a sightseeing-style sea trip. As the sun sets, lights begin to come on one by one at the lighthouse and nearby shops, marking the true start of Oido's summer night. Photo courtesy of

▶ A highly satisfying sightseeing trip in Siheung's Oido Island

There are many ways to enjoy the sea. If you prefer a more relaxed, sightseeing-style trip that focuses on the scenery and night view rather than getting into the water, Oido Island is the place to go. As the western sky turns red, the Oido Red Lighthouse, the island's symbol, stands out with striking presence, and the sunset spreads over the calm sea to create an exotic scene. Once the sun has fully set, lights begin to come on one by one at the lighthouse and nearby shops, and Oido's summer night truly begins. The red lighthouse is one of Siheung's signature night-view spots, built through a project to develop a fishing village experience tourism site. From the stepped observation deck, visitors can take in the night views of the Sihwa Industrial Complex, Baegot New Town, and Songdo International City at a glance. Following the trail to the end of the embankment leads to the Tree of Life Observatory. The illuminated sea, the gentle sound of waves, and the cool ocean breeze come together to offer the romance unique to a summer night. Oido's biggest appeal is its accessibility. It is easy to reach by public transportation from Oido Station on Subway Line 4, and nearby attractions such as the Siheung Oido Museum, Wolgot Harbor, and Siheung Gaetgol Ecological Park make it an excellent place to spend the day.

◇ Gimpo Daemyeong Port can be classified as a sea travel destination for those seeking good food in the Capital Region. The fish market is directly operated by 42 members of the local fishing village association, and

▶ A trip in search of flavor: Gimpo Daemyeong Port

Daemyeong Port is Gimpo's only local fishing port and a representative harbor in northwestern Gyeonggi Province. When more than 100 fishing boats return after finishing their work, the port comes alive with fresh seafood and the lively atmosphere of a fishing village. In the morning, when the boats come in, freshly caught seafood is displayed in abundance, and the busy movements of the fishermen add to the charm of a working harbor. There are few places better than this for a sea trip centered on food.

The Daemyeong Port fish market is directly operated by 42 members of the local fishing village association. It is known for selling only wild seafood caught in the Yellow Sea, and it does not handle seafood from outside the area. Because the fishermen's families sell the catch themselves, each stall displays the name of a boat, and the price tags even carry a warm phrase that reads, 'Domestic catch by my husband.' In summer, large flatfish and plump turban shells are especially popular. After buying sashimi-grade seafood at the market, visitors can enjoy it with spicy fish stew at a nearby restaurant, which is one of Daemyeong Port's signature treats. The market has also recently been renovated, making it more pleasant to explore.

◇ Hwaseong's Golden Coast Trail is the Yellow Sea's newest coastal walking route. Hwaseong City temporarily opened a 17-kilometer section of the west coast that had been restricted to civilians, and the trail is divided

▶ A new coastal walking attraction: Hwaseong's Golden Coast Trail

Hwaseong's Golden Coast Trail is the Yellow Sea's newest coastal walking route. It had long been hidden behind military barbed wire, but it has now returned to the public and travelers.

Hwaseong City temporarily opened the Golden Coast Trail by turning a 17-kilometer stretch of the west coast, previously restricted to civilians, into a walking route. The trail consists of three sections, beginning at Jebu Marina, passing Baekmi Port, and ending at Gungpyeong Port. On the coastal deck, visitors can get a close look at the mudflats below, while the embankment offers a refreshing view of salt fields and the Yellow Sea together. The highlight of the trail is the third section, the Gungpyeong Tourism Trail. In Gungpyeong Pine Forest, where more than 1,000 coastal pines over 100 years old grow thickly, the scent of the sea blends with the smell of pine, making the walk even more enjoyable. At sunset, golden light pours through the trees and colors the forest, while the beautiful scene of Gungpyeong Sunset, one of Hwaseong's Eight Scenic Views, adds to the emotional impact of the trip. For the coastal deck section, access is restricted after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays for military security and safety reasons. If you want to feel the sea more closely after your walk, you can take the Seohaerang Jebu Marine Cable Car or head to Gungpyeong Port to see another side of the Yellow Sea.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.