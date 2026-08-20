POLHAM Unveils 26FW Collection Featuring Song Kang and the Message of 'RE: ARCHIVE'

POLHAM, the casual brand operated by Ation Fashion, led by CEO Park Hee-chan, is launching its 2026 FW collection.

This season centers on the message of 'RE: ARCHIVE' and focuses on reinterpreting POLHAM's long-standing classic casual style through a modern lens.

Launched in 2004, POLHAM has spent the past 20 years promoting casual wear under the brand slogan 'Happy Together,' offering styles that let anyone enjoy and express their own look with ease.

The 26FW collection reexamines the value of POLHAM's long-established classics from a contemporary perspective. By adding modern silhouettes, materials, and styling to the brand's signature classic casual wear, it presents clothing that can be worn for years and chosen again even as time passes.

The key items for this fall season are check shirts and chino pants. These two classic casual staples have long been essential pieces for POLHAM and most clearly express the meaning of 'RE: ARCHIVE.' The check shirts are made from 100% cotton with a peach finish, delivering a soft touch and comfortable fit. With a regular fit and a variety of check patterns, they can be worn on their own or layered in many ways. The chino pants are made from durable cotton-spandex twill with excellent stretch, offering comfort and ease of movement. A newly introduced wide fit creates a natural, dimensional silhouette, while a color palette that pairs well with shirts, knits, and other FW items expands their versatility.

For this FW season, POLHAM also strengthened its signature denim collection through the 'JUST DENIM' campaign. The brand highlighted 3F—Fabric, Finishing, and Fit—as the core keywords for its 26FW denim line and focused on improving overall quality in materials, finishing, and fit. Lightweight, breathable fabrics and a range of washes add seasonal texture and mood, while expanded silhouette options, including wide fits, cater to different body types and styling preferences.

Brand ambassador Song Kang showcased POLHAM's new take on classic style through his own natural charm in the 26FW campaign. Using seasonal essentials such as check shirts, knits, and denim, he expressed the brand's FW 'RE: ARCHIVE' mood with a relaxed yet refined look. Interest in the campaign is also rising ahead of the tvN drama <Four Hands, Two Sonatas>, which is scheduled to air in late August.

A POLHAM representative said, "Legacy is not about repeating the past, but about carrying forward value that can be chosen again over time." The representative added, "The 26FW collection is a season that reinterprets the classics POLHAM does best through today's sensibility. Going forward, under the brand philosophy of 'Happy Together,' we will continue to present casual wear that allows everyone to enjoy their own style and carry on POLHAM's legacy."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.