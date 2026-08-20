Blood Tests May Help Predict the Effectiveness of Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Blood tests may soon make it possible to predict how well Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatments will work.

A research team led by Professor Kang, Sung Hoon of the Department of Neurology at Korea University Guro Hospital announced that it had found treatment response could be predicted by measuring changes in blood biomarkers after administering the Alzheimer's disease drug Leqembi (lecanemab).

The paper, titled "Individual Differences in Plasma p-tau217 Response to Leqembi Treatment and Their Association With Cognitive Changes," was recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, a leading international journal in the field of Alzheimer's disease.

Leqembi, which was introduced in South Korea in December 2024, is a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that slows the progression of Alzheimer's disease by removing amyloid beta, a key cause of the disease. Its use has been rapidly expanding in the country. However, because the drug is expensive and patients may respond differently, there has been a steady call for blood biomarkers that can predict treatment effects early and monitor them objectively.

To address this, Kang's team analyzed long-term changes in "p-tau217," a blood biomarker that sensitively reflects changes in brain amyloid pathology, by repeatedly conducting blood tests before and after treatment in 153 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease. The study was based on K-LEARN, a prospective real-world cohort established at Korea University Guro Hospital for patients treated with Leqembi.

The results showed that p-tau217 began to decline significantly three months after treatment started, with the sharpest drop seen between three and six months before the levels stabilized. This suggests that the reduction in brain amyloid pathology caused by Leqembi, along with related Alzheimer's disease pathology changes, may be reflected in lower p-tau217 levels.

The team then analyzed p-tau217 changes during the first six months of treatment and confirmed that patients could be divided into two distinct response groups.

In Group A, p-tau217 dropped sharply by six months after treatment and cognitive decline slowed relatively through 12 months. By contrast, Group B showed only a modest decrease in p-tau217 over the first six months, and cognitive deterioration progressed faster than in Group A. The study also found that patients with hypertension showed a smaller decline in p-tau217, suggesting that vascular health may influence biological responses to anti-amyloid treatment and highlighting the need to actively manage vascular risk factors, including high blood pressure, during treatment.

Professor Kang said, "These results show that p-tau217 can be used as a blood biomarker to predict Leqembi's future treatment response early in the course of therapy." He added, "This study is especially meaningful because it is the first in the world to report, in real-world clinical practice, that changes in p-tau217 during the first six months of treatment can predict later cognitive outcomes. Unlike previous studies that assessed anti-amyloid treatment in a fragmentary way based on pre-treatment values, this study demonstrated that analyzing each patient's early biomarker trajectory can provide practical information for predicting subsequent clinical outcomes."

Until now, blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease have mainly attracted attention for diagnostic use. This study by Kang's team, however, showed in actual clinical settings that blood biomarkers can not only objectively monitor treatment effects in Alzheimer's disease but also help predict individual patient responses. The findings are expected to provide important evidence for using blood biomarkers to develop personalized treatment strategies as Leqembi therapy expands.

Professor Kang said, "Korea University Guro Hospital is not only one of the medical institutions most actively providing Leqembi treatment in South Korea, but also one that has been proactively accumulating clinical treatment outcomes and real-world data on anti-amyloid therapy." He added, "Going forward, we will continue to lead research on personalized Alzheimer's disease treatment using blood biomarkers, based on the K-LEARN cohort and our real-world clinical experience."

Meanwhile, K-LEARN, which formed the basis of this study, is a research cohort that tracks the real-world clinical course of patients treated with Leqembi, along with blood biomarkers, brain MRI, Amyloid PET, and cognitive changes, using standardized methods over the long term. Kang's team has continued to accumulate real-world data on anti-amyloid treatment through K-LEARN and plans to keep conducting research that combines blood biomarkers with imaging and clinical information to predict individual treatment responses and propose personalized treatment strategies.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang, Sung Hoon (left) and researcher Yu Jeong Park

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.