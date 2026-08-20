"I Want to Help Treat Sick Friends"... Elementary School Students Move Hearts by Donating Bazaar Proceeds to Hospital

Fourth-grade students at Dangchon Elementary School in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, donated all of the proceeds from a thrift market to children receiving treatment at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, touching many hearts.

On July 20, fourth-grade class presidents Jeong Ho-jin, Jang Da-som, and Kim Jun visited Bundang Jesaeng Hospital to deliver a donation of 500,000 won.

The donation came from the proceeds of a thrift market in which the students took part themselves. They discussed how to use the money in a meaningful way and agreed to donate all of it to Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, hoping it would help sick children receiving treatment there.

Following the students' wishes, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital plans to use the donation to help cover medical expenses for pediatric patients who are struggling to afford treatment because of financial hardship. Lee Seong-gyu, head of the hospital's medical affairs department, said, "We will cherish and use this warm and beautiful gesture that the students prepared with such care." He added, "We are grateful to the fourth-grade students at Dangchon Elementary School for putting the value of sharing into practice at such a young age."

Meanwhile, the social work team at Bundang Jesaeng Hospital is not only providing medical expense support for patients facing treatment difficulties due to financial problems, but also connecting them with sponsorships. The team is also carrying out a range of community service activities, including nutritional supplement support for local residents, overseas medical volunteer work in Vietnam, free community clinics, and kimchi-sharing events for the winter season.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Elementary school students who donated all of the proceeds from a thrift market.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.