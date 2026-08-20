A man in his 70s who shot an intruder is sued for 14 billion won: self-defense or excessive force?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A homeless man who broke into a commercial building in the United States has filed a lawsuit seeking 14 billion won in damages against the owner, claiming he was shot three times.

According to U.S. media outlets including KPTV, Kenneth Boyles, the plaintiff in a trial held at the Multnomah County Circuit Court in the State of Oregon, argued that defendant James Grant fired excessive shots at him as he tried to flee.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on March 6, 2023, at a marble and stone business in Portland, Oregon.

At the time, Boyles climbed over an outer fence, broke through plywood and metal bars, and entered the store. Holding a flashlight, he said he was looking for food to escape the cold and hunger, and claimed he believed the building would be empty.

Grant, the owner, was sleeping in the back of the store when he heard the noise and woke up. CCTV footage from the store showed Grant throwing cups and tiles at Boyles as he tried to drive him out. Grant then retrieved a handgun from under a pillow in his bedroom and fired at Boyles.

Boyles claimed that he had only picked up a cutter to get out of the store, but Grant fired without any warning and said, "You are going to die." The shooting left Boyles with severe injuries, including a penetrating chest wound, lung damage, and a fractured arm bone, and he underwent multiple surgeries.

Grant's side, however, argues that it was clearly self-defense. Grant, a former U.S. Army member with a firearms permit, testified that he felt threatened when Boyles approached him while raising a cutter above his head. Methamphetamine was reportedly found in Boyles' system at the time.

Under Oregon law, the use of lethal force in self-defense is recognized against intruders who break into a residence, but the standard is applied much more strictly to commercial buildings. Grant said he had been living at the store, but city officials pointed out that he had violated zoning rules and was living there illegally.

Grant testified, "I ran the store for 30 years and reported repeated break-ins to the police, but they never responded," adding, "I was only trying to catch the suspect at the time, and I had no intention of hurting him."

The court accepted Grant's self-defense claim and did not pursue criminal charges against him. Boyles, the intruder, was convicted of trespassing and making threats. Separately from the criminal case, however, Boyles has filed a civil lawsuit against Grant seeking $10 million, or about 14 billion won, and the case is now under review.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.