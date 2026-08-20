Woman in Her 20s Killed in Bear Attack the Day After Receiving Marriage Proposal: "It Tore the Tent and Dragged Her Away"

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A horrific incident has occurred at a famous tourist destination in Russia, where a woman in her 20s, who had been engaged for just one day, was dragged away and killed by a brown bear that attacked a campsite in the middle of the night.

According to foreign media outlets, including the Daily Mail, Snezhana Korolyova, 29, died after being attacked by a bear at the Istok resort campsite near Lake Teletskoye in Russia's Altai Republic.

Korolyova had reportedly visited the site to enjoy camping with her fiancé. The tragedy is even more heartbreaking because she is said to have received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend the day before the accident.

Reports said the bear suddenly appeared around 1 a.m., tore into the tent where the two were staying, and dragged Korolyova outside. It then pulled her across a river and eventually killed her.

Other tourists at the scene reportedly shouted and tried desperately to distract the bear in an effort to drive it away.

One witness claimed that police and hunters fired shots into the air, but the bear showed no fear.

He said, "The bear would not let go of the woman and dragged her across the river."

Korolyova's fiancé is said to have been left in severe shock after the incident. Local residents also questioned why a tent had been set up near the river despite the known presence of bears in the area.

Residents also said that about 20 bears are currently roaming around Artibash village, near where the accident took place.

It was also reported that another woman encountered a bear earlier the same day but narrowly escaped with her life.

Local investigative authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances of Korolyova's death and how the scene was handled at the time of the attack. Officials are also tracking the bear's whereabouts.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.