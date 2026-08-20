Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun Sends 21st Annual Summer Health-Food Gifts, Delivering 40,000 Servings of Samgyetang and Beef to Employees' Families in Korea and Abroad

◇Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Group

Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, once again sent summer health-food gifts to the families of all employees this year. Now in its 21st year, the annual gift program is a signature welfare initiative that reflects her employee-centered management philosophy.

According to Hyundai Group, Hyun sent samgyetang and beef health-food packages to 6,590 employees ahead of and after the hottest days of summer. The gifts totaled about 40,000 servings and were delivered to the families of 5,469 employees in Korea and 1,121 employees overseas.

In a letter enclosed with the gifts, the chairwoman, who has long placed great importance on employee health, said, "I am deeply grateful to all of you who are carrying out your responsibilities at your posts despite the relentless heat." She added, "The company's growth and customers' trust ultimately begin with the health of our employees," and urged workers to take care of their well-being. She also expressed her appreciation, saying, "Thanks to your dedication and hard work, Hyundai Group continues to move forward without wavering even in a difficult business environment and is achieving meaningful results at each of its business sites."

A Hyundai Group official said, "Believing that a company's sustainable competitiveness ultimately comes from its people, we will continue creating an environment where employees can work more happily and grow together." The official added, "We will keep strengthening our corporate culture as a great place to work through a range of systems and programs."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.