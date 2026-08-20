Bacha Coffee Officially Sponsors Reception at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Adding a Luxury Touch to the K-content Festival

Global premium coffee brand Bacha Coffee delivered a distinctive luxury moment for stars attending The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Bacha Coffee added a special touch to The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

It made something special even more special.

Global premium coffee brand Bacha Coffee took part as the official partner for the reception of The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

At the ceremony, where stars leading the K-content industry and entertainment executives gathered, Bacha Coffee offered a distinctive experience rooted in its global heritage. Its signature vivid orange gift boxes and the elegance inspired by Dar el Bacha, the legendary royal palace in Marrakech, Morocco, filled the reception venue with luxury.

Bacha Coffee presented three coffees with different charms on the day. Through its signature menu item, Milano Morning, the brand conveyed its unique character. Black Pearl, known as the "pearl bean," added value to every moment of the ceremony, where stars shone like pearls. It also prepared Addis Ababa Decaffeinated Coffee, which can be enjoyed without the burden of caffeine, thoughtfully catering to stars with different tastes so they could enjoy a more comfortable time.

At this awards ceremony, Bacha Coffee went beyond simple F&B service and helped elevate the overall prestige of the event with a luxury experience.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, together with Bacha Coffee, a premium coffee brand with global heritage.

A Bacha Coffee representative explained, "We took part in this event to provide the finest, most refined hospitality to artists at the pinnacle of popular culture and the arts, and to expand long-term brand touchpoints between the content and culture industries and premium brands." The brand added that, much like K-series content recognized in global markets for its original storytelling, Bacha Coffee's unique appeal, built on storytelling around unique beans from more than 30 countries worldwide, made Blue Dragon's night shine even brighter.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards also said, "Since this is the Blue Dragon Series Awards, where the best players gather, we believe the experience provided to them should also be the best." It added, "Bacha Coffee's signature luxurious sensibility and deep aroma brought elegant energy to the tense atmosphere of the ceremony hall. We wanted to give top stars a special moment to experience a world-loved premium coffee with all five senses."

Top stars attending The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were able to relax before the ceremony while enjoying the rich flavor of Bacha Coffee's 100% Arabica beans and the aroma of its exotic flavored coffee. Reporter

The meeting of the Blue Dragon Series Awards' passion for excellence and Bacha Coffee's pursuit of craftsmanship and luxury heritage created perfect synergy at the reception venue that day.

Bacha Coffee, a Moroccan heritage coffee brand, is one of the brands with the widest specialty coffee selection in the world. With more than 200 types of 100% Arabica coffee sourced from 35 major coffee-growing regions around the globe, it promotes the idea of giving customers the chance to travel the world with a single cup of coffee. Another hallmark is that its original fine blends, fine flavors, and naturally decaffeinated coffees are all made from 100% Arabica specialty-grade beans. From individually packaged Coffee Bag Collection products that let customers enjoy the freshness of coffee anytime, anywhere, to the iconic Signature Nomad Collection and the Autograph Collection, the brand has developed a wide range of lines.

Bacha Coffee's participation in The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards carries great significance as a meeting point between the content and culture industries and a lifestyle brand.

Bacha Coffee captivated the stars' five senses with its sensory orange heritage.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, based on both popularity and artistic merit. At this year's 5th ceremony, held on the 31st of last month at Paradise City in Incheon, a total of 18 categories were decided after fierce competition, including grand prizes, best works, lead actor and actress awards, supporting actor and actress awards, and newcomer awards in both the drama and entertainment divisions. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize. The best drama award went to The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, while the best entertainment award went to Better Late Than Single. The lead actor and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun, respectively, and the entertainment performer awards went to Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.