BLACKYAK Signs 5-Year Distribution Deal With Emus Group in Taiwan, "Laying the Groundwork for Growth and Local Expansion"

BLACKYAK is joining forces with Taiwanese distributor Emus Group to expand its business in Taiwan. The company plans to broaden its distribution network, which has mainly centered on specialty and retail stores, to department stores and wholesale channels, while also introducing products tailored to Taiwanese consumers.

BLACKYAK said on the 20th that it had signed a five-year distribution agreement with Emus Group. Emus Group is a Taiwanese distributor with a network spanning 23 Asian countries. It handles distribution for global sports and fashion brands including Nike, Inc., Air Jordan, Polo and Levi's.

With this deal, BLACKYAK will be able to diversify its distribution channels in Taiwan. Starting in February next year, it plans to expand its local business and increase customer touchpoints through large-scale channels such as department stores and wholesale operations, moving beyond its existing focus on specialty and retail stores.

The product lineup will also be tailored to the Taiwanese market. Taking the local hot and humid climate into account, BLACKYAK will introduce lightweight lifestyle products suited for everyday use, while also rolling out high-performance outdoor gear. It also plans to showcase items such as its high-end alpine line, the DNS Collection, as well as hiking and trekking products.

BLACKYAK sees Taiwan as a key market for expanding its outdoor business. The company said Taiwan is a market where outdoor activities such as hiking and backpacking are popular, as more than half of the island is mountainous, and where interest in K-fashion is also strong.

Kang Jun-seok, head of BLACKYAK's management strategy division, said, "We will use Taiwan as a base to build a foundation for sustained growth in the Asian market."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.