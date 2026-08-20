In Summer, Heavy and Swollen Legs May Actually Be Varicose Veins

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] In summer, when your legs feel heavy after standing or sitting for a long time, it is easy to dismiss it as simple fatigue caused by the heat.

But if your legs feel relatively fine in the morning, then become heavy and swollen after prolonged activity or toward the end of the day, and if the veins in your legs stand out, you may want to suspect a venous disorder, including varicose veins.

Professor Kim Hyang-kyung of the Department of Surgery at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital explained, "In summer, the body expands the blood vessels in the skin to release heat. For patients with varicose veins, this can make leg heaviness and swelling feel worse than usual. If your calves feel extremely heavy after standing or sitting for a long time, and you feel better after raising your legs and resting, it is a good idea to check whether there is a problem with circulation in the leg veins."

Veins in the human body are the channels that carry blood back to the heart. To move blood to the heart, the calf muscles, which act like a pump and push blood upward, and the valves that prevent blood from flowing back down, play important roles.

Varicose veins occur when the valves do not close properly, causing blood to flow backward into the legs, pool inside the veins, and stretch them out so that the veins beneath the skin become twisted and bulge outward. Specialists said that rather than judging varicose veins only by the appearance of visible veins or by symptoms alone, patients should visit a hospital for an accurate diagnosis and undergo a venous ultrasound to check whether blood is flowing backward and where the reflux is occurring.

Professor Kim said, "Lifestyle habits alone cannot completely prevent varicose veins, but avoiding staying in the same position for too long and walking or moving your ankles from time to time can help improve symptoms."

She added, "Varicose veins are a chronic condition, but the rate of progression differs from person to person. If leg discomfort interferes with daily life, or if swelling and skin changes appear, you should seek medical care."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Hyang-kyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.