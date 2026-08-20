Gachon University Gil Medical Center Unveils Patient-Centered Medical Innovation Slogan, 'NEXT GIL'

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] "Patient-centered care is a precious cultural value of our hospital."

Gachon University Gil Medical Center, led by Director Kim Woo-Kyung, held a ceremony on the afternoon of the 19th at Gacheon Hall in the Emergency Hospital with about 300 people in attendance, including Kim, key executives and employees. At the event, the hospital announced a new slogan, "2026-2028 NEXT GIL, the Heart of Korea's Severe Medical Care," and launched its patient-centered medical innovation initiative.

The ceremony was organized to share the strong results of the 5th Patient Experience Assessment, conducted in 2025, with all staff members and to strengthen their continued interest in and commitment to patient-centered medical innovation.

Patient experience refers to what patients actually experience and feel across the full range of medical services, including communication with medical staff during hospitalization, explanations of treatment, the hospital environment and the protection of patient rights. HIRA conducts patient experience assessments for inpatients at medical institutions, including tertiary hospitals and general hospitals.

Gachon University Gil Medical Center scored 93.98 points in the 5th Patient Experience Assessment, placing ninth among 47 tertiary hospitals nationwide. The result marked a notable leap of 14 places from the 2023 assessment.

The hospital said this achievement should not end as a target for the next assessment, but rather serve as a starting point for real changes in medical services that patients can feel and for improving the organization’s culture. It said the new slogan reflects that vision.

The new slogan, "NEXT GIL, the Heart of Korea's Severe Medical Care," reflects the hospital’s future direction: strengthening its ability to treat severe and complex cases as a tertiary hospital while taking patient perspective and experience to the center of every stage of care and making another leap forward.

In particular, the hospital identified not only treatment outcomes but also the creation of an environment in which patients are respected during care, receive sufficient explanations and can trust medical staff as an important task for the path ahead, or "NEXT GIL."

At the ceremony, representatives from the medical, nursing, clinical support and administrative divisions took an oath to practice the four core values of patient-centered care: respect, listening, empathy and consideration.

Employees also pledged to spread a medical culture that respects patients, listens carefully, provides thorough explanations and shows empathy and consideration. They said they would establish "patient-centered care that patients can truly feel, not just patient experience for evaluation" as part of the hospital’s daily work and organizational culture in care, nursing, clinical support and administration.

Kim Woo-Kyung, director of Gachon University Gil Medical Center, said, "Patient-centered care is a value that must become a natural part of our organization’s culture in the words and actions we use with patients every day, as well as in our treatment and work processes." He added, "We will do our best to drive changes in organizational culture from within and a leap in clinical capabilities from the outside, so that perfect patient-centered care and outstanding clinical expertise come together to make the slogan 'NEXT GIL, the Heart of Korea's Severe Medical Care' a realizable achievement."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.