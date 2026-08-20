Genesis Unveils Its First Full-Size Electric SUV, the GV90, with B-Pillar-Free Doors

Genesis showcased the Genesis GV90 Neolun, the brand's first full-size flagship electric SUV, at the GV90 World Premiere held in San Francisco on the 19th local time. The Genesis GV90 Neolun features the world's first

Genesis has unveiled the Genesis GV90, the brand's first full-size flagship electric SUV. Built on a 123.5-kWh battery and a dedicated flagship platform, it boosts driving performance and interior space while incorporating a range of new technologies, including the world's first hidden B-pillar coach doors.

On the 19th local time, Genesis held the GV90 World Premiere at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco and introduced the Genesis GV90 Neolun and the Genesis GV90. The Genesis GV90 was developed based on the Genesis Neolun Concept unveiled in 2024 and embodies the brand's luxury philosophy and electrification technology.

Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, said, "The GV90 is a model that shows the direction of future luxury as envisioned by Genesis." He added, "Because the value of innovation lies not in technology itself but in enhancing human experience, we will continue to present a new standard for future luxury."

The Genesis GV90 was developed on Genesis's dedicated flagship eMP (Electric Mobility Prime) platform. The Genesis GV90 Neolun is equipped with the Neolun Arch Gate, the world's first independently opening hidden B-pillar coach doors. Without a B-pillar, the front and rear doors open toward each other to provide a wider entry and exit space.

Instead of a B-pillar, the doors use ultra-high-strength dual steel beams and other reinforcements to ensure rigidity. The vehicle also comes with a total of 12 airbags and the world's first roof airbag, which covers the entire roof glass in the event of a rollover.

The Genesis GV90 is equipped with a 123.5-kWh battery, the largest among Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicles. For the seven-seat version, the driving range on a single charge is 500 kilometers, based on the company's own research institute measurements. With 350-kW fast charging, the battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes. Combined peak output from the front and rear motors reaches 490 kW, with maximum torque of 800 Nm.

It also features a multi-chamber air suspension and an active rear-wheel steering system, while the 3,245-mm wheelbase helps secure generous cabin space. The Neolun also becomes the first Hyundai Motor Group model to adopt power swivel seats in the front row, which rotate 180 degrees.

Genesis showcased the Genesis GV90 Neolun, the brand's first full-size flagship electric SUV, at the GV90 World Premiere held in San Francisco on the 19th local time. The Genesis GV90 Neolun features the world's first

The model also includes new technologies designed to enhance the in-car experience. For the first time in Hyundai Motor Group's lineup, it eliminates the start button, allowing the vehicle to be driven without any separate button operation. The center OLED display, which measures 23.6 inches while driving, expands to 24.6 inches when the vehicle is stopped. It is also equipped with the next-generation infotainment platform Pleos Connect and the in-vehicle AI agent Gleo AI.

Its exterior was inspired by the Korean moon jar. The vehicle is 5,285 mm long and fitted with 24-inch forged wheels. Inside, it uses premium materials such as natural wood, real stone, and wool cashmere.

The four-seat Genesis GV90 Neolun Executive Suite, aimed at VIP customers, includes a wood floor made with natural wood veneer, a radiant heating system inspired by traditional Korean ondol heating, a refrigerator, and a table. Genesis also unveiled the top-tier limited edition Genesis GV90 Neolun First Edition.

With the GV90, Genesis plans to open a new decade for the brand and establish its own luxury standards across design, product appeal, technology, and customer experience.

Moon Ji-yeon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.