"Employee Sexually Assaulted Me in CT Room"... Woman in Her 50s Dies After Reporting the Incident as Her Health Worsened

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 50s who was undergoing tests at a hospital in India was allegedly assaulted and sexually harassed by a hospital employee, and later died after her health deteriorated.

According to local media reports, including Jagran News, 57-year-old A visited a private hospital at around 9:30 p.m. on the 16th local time after complaining of flu-like symptoms.

Medical staff determined that she needed X-rays and a CT scan during the examination.

According to the family, hospital employee B told them to wait outside and took A alone into the CT room.

A later claimed that inside the room, B tried to forcibly remove her clothes and, when she resisted, assaulted her and bit her lip.

She was reportedly suffering from heart disease at the time and also had diabetes and tuberculosis-related conditions, making it difficult for her to resist properly.

About four minutes later, she came out of the CT room and her condition began to worsen. She briefly lost consciousness, then regained it and told her family what had happened. A also alleged that B threatened her not to say anything.

Police launched an investigation after the family filed a report.

After the investigation began, A's health rapidly deteriorated. She was transferred to another hospital, where she eventually died while receiving treatment.

The hospital said, "The employee has been dismissed, and we are taking the allegations very seriously," adding that the facts should be established through the police investigation.

Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the case based on the woman's report before her death, statements from hospital staff, and the situation around the CT room at the time.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.