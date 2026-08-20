IS Dongseo Scholarship Foundation Supports Hygiene Products with 'Pink Box' in the Second Half of 2026

Provided by IS Dongseo

The IS Dongseo Scholarship Foundation carried out its 2026 second-half 'Pink Box' hygiene product support project to promote the healthy growth and welfare of low-income teenage girls in the region.

The 'Pink Box' hygiene product support project is a social contribution program designed to ease the issue of 'period poverty' among teenage girls who struggle to afford hygiene products because of financial hardship, while creating a healthier and more stable environment for their growth.

After providing hygiene kits worth 25 million won in the first half of the year, the IS Dongseo Scholarship Foundation also supplied an additional 25 million won worth of 'Pink Box' kits in the second half.

This year alone, it provided a total of 50 million won worth of hygiene products, helping 120 low-income teenage girls in the region use hygiene products with greater stability.

The 'Pink Box' delivered this time included sanitary pads as well as cosmetics and household items, offering a range of products needed in the daily lives of teenage girls.

Beyond simply providing hygiene products, the foundation focused on practical support so that teenage girls facing financial hardship can live in a healthy and sanitary environment.

Launched in 2020, the 'Pink Box' hygiene product support project is a flagship social contribution initiative of the IS Dongseo Scholarship Foundation. Rather than offering one-time aid, it has continued steady annual support, contributing to improved health rights and welfare for vulnerable teenage girls.

"We continue to provide support so that financial hardship does not become a factor that limits teenage girls' healthy growth and daily lives," a foundation official said. "We hope Pink Box will be of practical help in their everyday lives, and we will continue to carry out social contribution activities that the local community needs."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.