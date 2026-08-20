Shinsegae Group to Recruit Second Cohort for 'Future & Dream Academy' Until Aug. 23

◇Orientation for the first cohort of the 2026 Future & Dream Academy. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

Shinsegae Group will recruit trainees for the second cohort of the Future & Dream Academy until Aug. 23.

The program is part of KNDA, a youth-tailored vocational training initiative run with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and MOEL. Based on the training infrastructure of Shinsegae Retail Academy, it offers a hands-on curriculum that includes field practice. Major affiliates including E-Mart, SHINSEGAE FOOD, Josun Hotels & Resorts, and SHINSEGAE INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION will participate, operating programs tailored to each company’s business characteristics and job roles so trainees can experience real retail workplaces.

The first cohort held its opening ceremony on Aug. 7 at Shinsegae Namsan, the group’s urban training center, and is currently receiving training in five regions nationwide: Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Daejeon and Cheonan. For the second cohort, all participants will also be selected from outside the Seoul metropolitan area to encourage the participation of young talent in regional areas, where job-training opportunities are relatively limited. Trainees will be chosen through document screening and interviews, and those selected will receive three months of training from Sept. 9 to Dec. 2.

The curriculum consists of three tracks: core competencies, retail jobs and employment strategy. The core competencies track focuses on essential business fundamentals and AI and IT digital skills that can be applied in today’s rapidly changing work environment. The retail jobs track allows participants to explore a wide range of fields across the retail industry, from offline retail operations to hotel services, food manufacturing and AI, helping them identify the job and career path that best suits them. Through visits to major E-Mart and Traders stores, they can experience store operations firsthand. The program also includes practical sessions such as touring bakery production facilities and making products themselves. In addition, trainees can experience various industrial sites up close, including hotel field training that helps them develop a hotelier’s service mindset. The employment strategy track offers a two-night, three-day residential program with interview tips, job-seeking consulting from HR managers currently working in the field, and image-making strategies designed to improve the chances of landing a job.

After the program ends, Shinsegae Group plans to offer concrete hiring-linked benefits to outstanding graduates, including immediate employment for the top 5 percent and exemption from document screening for the next 10 percent.

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.