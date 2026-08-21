"47 years old?" Female doctor who did strength training at home for a year says her cholesterol returned to normal

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 47-year-old female doctor in China has drawn attention after her blood lipid and cholesterol levels returned to the normal range and her body shape changed significantly following a year of consistent strength training at home.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Sina.com, Liu Bili, a 47-year-old ultrasound medicine specialist living in Hangzhou, began doing regular home-based strength exercises after signs of poor health emerged from her demanding workload, long hours of sitting, and irregular shifts.

Before she started exercising, a health checkup showed that her blood lipids, total cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol were all above the normal range.

Aware that long-term lipid abnormalities can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, she decided to change her lifestyle.

The routine she chose was not a sophisticated workout with expensive equipment. Instead, she consistently did simple resistance exercises at home, such as lifting dumbbells, doing bodyweight squats, and using resistance bands.

Rather than pushing the intensity too hard, she gradually increased her workout volume to match her physical condition.

After a year of sticking with it, the results showed up in her health checkup. Her blood lipids, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol, which had previously been outside the normal range, had returned to normal.

Her body also changed. As her muscle mass increased, her physique became more defined, and she even developed visible abs.

Liu Bili explained the changes based on her own experience and stressed the importance of strength training.

Resistance exercise is a form of training that places a certain load on the muscles to increase strength and muscle mass. It includes not only workouts using dumbbells or barbells, but also exercises that use body weight, such as squats and push-ups.

However, this case should not be taken to mean that strength training alone normalized her cholesterol levels. Blood cholesterol is influenced not only by exercise, but also by diet, weight changes, genetic factors, sleep, stress, alcohol consumption, and medication.

Her story drew strong interest online in China.

Netizens responded with comments such as, "I feel encouraged," "Consistent exercise is the best," and "I should try this right away."

Jang Jong-ho

Liu Bili's transformed physique after a year of home training. Photo courtesy of Sina.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.