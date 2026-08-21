"Losing 1 kg of body weight reduces knee strain by 4 kg"... Himchan Hospital shares answers to knee arthritis questions on YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital has released content on its YouTube channel that answers a range of questions about knee arthritis. The knee arthritis Q&A series, presented in the Suchan's Joint Talk segment, is a three-part series in which Lee Soo-chan, the hospital's chief director, and Kim Tae-hyun, a physician, introduce key information patients want to know, from early symptoms to everyday management.

Part 1 covered five early signs that may indicate knee arthritis, while Part 2 looked at the various causes of knee stiffness and aching pain. In Part 3, which will be released on the 21st, the doctors explain why fluid builds up in the knee because of arthritis, how to slow its progression, and exercises to strengthen the thigh muscles. Fluid in the knee can occur when the joint is irritated or damaged, as the body overproduces synovial fluid to protect itself. Mild symptoms may improve with rest and cold compresses, but if the swelling is severe, aspiration treatment to draw out the fluid with a syringe may be considered.

Kim Tae-hyun of Himchan Hospital explained, "When arthritis is not severe, the fluid is relatively clear, but as the condition progresses, the amount increases and it may turn yellowish." He added, "If trauma causes a ligament tear or a fracture, the fluid may contain blood, and if an infection develops, the fluid may appear cloudy or pus-like."

To slow the progression of arthritis, maintaining a healthy weight and strengthening the thigh muscles are important. Kim Tae-hyun said, "When body weight drops by 1 kg, the load on the knee is reduced by about 3 to 4 kg." He noted, "As the quadriceps become stronger, the muscles absorb more of the impact on the knee joint, which helps slow the progression of arthritis."

Himchan Hospital's official YouTube channel releases videos every Friday on a variety of topics, explained in an easy-to-understand way by the hospital's specialists.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Himchan Hospital Chief Director Lee Soo-chan, left, and Physician Kim Tae-hyun appear on Suchan's Joint Talk.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.