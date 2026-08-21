"A tingling, itchy, and uncomfortable feeling"... Why women’s illnesses increase in summer

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The number of patients visiting gynecology clinics surges in summer. The main causes of stinging pain during urination, itching, and unpleasant discharge are hot and humid weather. Conditions that trap sweat, wet swimsuits, and insufficient fluid intake at vacation spots create the perfect environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. Because these symptoms affect a sensitive area, many people endure them and let them go untreated, but that can lead to complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease or pyelonephritis, and in severe cases, infertility, so caution is needed.

With help from Bae Moon-hyeon, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Good Culture Hospital, we have summarized key information on protecting women’s health in summer.

◇ Women’s illnesses caused by heat, humidity, and bad habits

Gynecological diseases increase in summer because of heat, humidity, and poor lifestyle habits. Wearing tight pants or underwear that does not breathe well makes the vulvar area damp, allowing germs to multiply easily. In addition, if you do not drink enough water after sweating heavily, urine output drops and the bladder’s natural cleansing function declines sharply. Keeping a wet swimsuit on for a long time after swimming is also a major cause of disease.

◇ Vaginitis, with symptoms that vary by cause ... Can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility if left untreated

Vaginitis, a representative summer women’s illness, shows different symptoms depending on the causative organism.

First is bacterial vaginitis. It occurs when lactobacilli in the vagina decrease and anaerobic bacteria increase. It is characterized by grayish-white discharge and a foul odor similar to rotten fish.

Candida vaginitis occurs when fungal organisms overgrow as immunity weakens. It is accompanied by thick white discharge resembling cheese or tofu residue, along with severe itching, burning, and pain during sex.

Finally, trichomonas vaginitis is mainly transmitted through sexual contact and causes frothy yellow-green discharge and a foul smell. Because it is a sexually transmitted infection, both partners should be treated to prevent reinfection.

If these forms of vaginitis are left untreated, bacteria can spread to the uterus and fallopian tubes, causing pelvic inflammatory disease. Repeated pelvic inflammatory disease can damage the fallopian tubes and directly lead to infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and chronic pelvic pain, making early treatment essential.

◇ Cystitis that causes pain during urination and frequent urination ... Suspect pyelonephritis if fever and flank pain occur

Cystitis and urinary tract infections, which cause a sharp pain when urinating, are also common in summer. Women are more vulnerable to bacterial invasion than men because the urethra is shorter and closer to the anus. When dehydration reduces urine output, bacteria are not flushed out, leading to painful urination, frequent urination, blood in the urine, and lower abdominal pain. If fever, chills, or flank pain also appear, it is a sign that the infection has spread beyond the bladder and worsened into pyelonephritis, so immediate medical attention is needed.

◇ Summer menstrual hygiene and prevention tips

Menstrual hygiene management in summer is also important. During the hot season, when sweat and discharge increase, sanitary pads should be changed frequently to reduce the risk of contact dermatitis and infection. If using tampons or menstrual cups, the recommended usage time must also be followed. The prevention tips are simple and clear.

First, wear breathable cotton underwear and change out of wet clothes immediately. Wash the vulva gently with water, and avoid alkaline cleansers that wash deep inside the vagina, as they can damage beneficial bacteria. Drink enough water so germs can be naturally flushed out through urine, and wipe from front to back after bowel movements. Reduce intake of caffeine, carbonated drinks, and alcohol, which can irritate the bladder, and make a habit of urinating immediately after sex.

Bae Moon-hyeon, head of the department at Good Culture Hospital, said, "Itching, foul odor, and pain during urination are warning signs from the body." He added, "It is dangerous to delay treatment or use medication on your own just because the area is sensitive." He also advised, "Practicing small habits such as drinking enough water and wearing well-ventilated clothing, and visiting a gynecologist immediately if unusual symptoms appear, is the way to protect your health."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Head of the department Bae Moon-hyeon during treatment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.