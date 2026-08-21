Hallym University Medical Center to Hold the 2nd Hallym Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery Symposium on the 22nd

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center, led by President Kim Yong-seon, will hold the 2nd Hallym Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery Symposium at 1 p.m. on the 22nd in Ilsong Cultural Hall on the fifth floor of the Annex Building 2 at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. The symposium was organized for specialists in orthopedics and neurosurgery to share the latest techniques and clinical experience in biportal endoscopic spine surgery and discuss future directions.

Biportal endoscopic spine surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that treats lesions by inserting an endoscope and surgical instruments through small incisions. By reducing damage to muscles and healthy tissue, it can ease postoperative pain and shorten recovery time, drawing growing attention in the field of spine treatment.

This symposium will focus on the use of biportal endoscopic spine surgery in revision cases, a major current topic in spine care, as well as strategies for preventing and managing a range of complications. It will also examine the latest trends in technologies that are expected to shape the future of spine surgery, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robot technology. In addition, a Technical Debate session will bring together orthopedic and neurosurgical experts to discuss topics such as cage selection in lumbar interbody fusion and surgical strategies for spondylolisthesis.

The symposium will consist of five sessions: Revision Strategies in Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery; Complication Avoidance and Management in Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery; Competing Strategies in Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery; Emerging Concepts and Future Directions; and Challenging Cases in Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery.

Seok Woo Kim, a professor at the Spine Center of Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and president of the Korean Society of Spine Surgery, said, "This symposium will cover a broad range of topics, from practical clinical issues such as revision surgery and complication management to the future of AI- and robot-based spine surgery." He added, "I hope it will serve as a forum for academic exchange where spine specialists in Korea can share the latest clinical experience and research findings and explore safer and more effective treatment strategies."

Park Hyun-jin, a professor of orthopedics at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital who organized the symposium again this year, said, "Since launching the first symposium last year, we have wanted to create a place where people can continue sharing practical experience and techniques in biportal endoscopic spine surgery and grow together." He added, "I hope the 2nd symposium will establish itself as a meaningful forum for academic exchange, where participants can actively share not only their surgical experience and know-how, but also the challenges they face in real clinical practice and how they solve them."

Meanwhile, the 2nd Hallym Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery Symposium will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 22 at Ilsong Cultural Hall on the fifth floor of Annex Building 2 at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. It will earn four continuing education credits from the Korean Medical Association.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.