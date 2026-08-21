"Is that a human body?" Rubber man goes viral after twisting his neck 180 degrees and passing through a tennis racket

Photo courtesy of YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who can bend and twist his body at will has entered the record books after passing through a tennis racket.

The man is Sayam Hyder, 29, from Bandipore district in Jammu and Kashmir, northern India. Because of his exceptional flexibility and body control, he is locally known as the "Rubber Boy of Kashmir."

According to local media outlets such as Kashmir Observer, Hyder can twist his neck nearly 180 degrees backward and squeeze through narrow spaces while bending his body to an extreme degree. One of his signature stunts is removing the strings from a tennis racket and then passing his entire body through the small frame.

His abilities have also earned him a place in international records. According to the International Book of Records, he set a record on July 26, 2025, in Bandipore district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, by passing his entire body through a tennis racket five times in one minute. The feat was registered in the category of the most full-body passes through a tennis racket in one minute.

Hyder was not trained as a professional acrobat from the beginning. He reportedly began building his flexibility at around age 13 after watching videos of dance and body movement online and imitating the motions himself. He later continued developing his physical abilities through dance and yoga.

Hyder stressed that it took a great deal of time and effort to perfect his abilities. He said he suffered injuries during training, but never stopped practicing and kept challenging himself with more difficult moves.

He is now training hard to achieve his goal of entering the international stage.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.