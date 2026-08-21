Himchan Hospital Launches "Joint Health Quiz" Event... "What Condition Causes the Big Toe to Bend Excessively?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital is holding a "Joint Health Quiz" event to raise awareness of foot conditions that become more common in summer. The event asks participants to identify a foot deformity based on a picture and hint descriptions.

Foot pain can be caused by a range of conditions, including hallux valgus (bunion), gout, hallux rigidus, and Morton’s neuroma. Among them, a bunion is a condition in which the base joint of the big toe protrudes inward, causing the tip of the toe to bend toward the second toe. A combination of genetic factors and acquired shoe styles can gradually deform the foot and eventually lead to severe pain. If the deformity worsens and the big toe can no longer properly support body weight, it can make walking difficult.

As a bunion progresses, it is classified into early, middle, and advanced stages depending on the degree of deformity and the severity of pain. Changing shoes alone can help prevent it to some extent. Toe exercises and stretching to strengthen the muscles in the sole of the foot are also helpful.

To take part in the event, users must follow Himchan Hospital's official Instagram account (@himchanhospital) and leave the correct answer as a comment on the event post. The event runs from Aug. 21 to 31, and beverage vouchers will be given out through a lottery.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.