"It tasted strange..." 1.8-cm metal screw found in can spat out by elementary school student

Photo courtesy of Tokai TV

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] "The water tasted strange."

In Japan, an elementary school boy noticed a strange taste while drinking water and immediately spat it out.

A metal screw about 1.8 cm long was found inside the can.

According to Tokai TV and other Japanese media, about 600 elementary and middle school students took part in an event held on the afternoon of the 20th at the Aichi Prefecture Fire Academy.

To help the children cool down, the fire academy handed out about 603 cans of bottled water.

However, a second-grade elementary school boy noticed a strange taste while drinking the water and immediately spat it out.

What was found inside the can was, surprisingly, a 1.8-cm metal screw.

According to Aichi Prefecture authorities, the water had been produced by a company in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Aichi Prefecture urged participants who still had the drinks distributed at the event not to consume them and to discard them.

One official said, "We asked people to throw them away because we cannot rule out the possibility that more foreign objects may be found," adding that the authorities are now working with the manufacturer to inspect all of the products.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.