Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. keeps its refreshing identity alive... Chilsung Cider practices a circular economy with 100% recycled MR-PET

Provided by Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. is preserving the brand identity of its flagship carbonated drink, Chilsung Cider, while expanding the use of eco-friendly packaging and taking steps to put the circular economy into practice.

First launched on May 9, 1950, Chilsung Cider has established itself as South Korea's leading carbonated beverage for more than 70 years.

Even through difficult periods such as the war, Chilsung Cider remained on the market and became a beloved drink that soothed the thirst and emotions of generations.

For middle-aged and older consumers, the combination of kimbap, boiled eggs, and Chilsung Cider has become a nostalgic symbol of picnics. For younger generations, the brand is also familiar through the expression "cider," which refers to a refreshing solution to a frustrating situation or a way of speaking one's mind bluntly and clearly.

While maintaining the brand identity of Chilsung Cider, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. has continued to expand its product lineup in line with changing consumer trends.

In particular, "Chilsung Cider Zero," introduced in response to the health-conscious pleasure trend, has been well received by consumers for preserving the taste and aroma of the original while reducing calorie concerns.

In October 2025, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. launched a 500 ml Chilsung Cider PET bottle made with 100% recycled plastic raw materials.

The product was designed to actively respond to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment's enforcement of the Act on the Promotion of Saving and Recycling of Resources. Starting this year, manufacturers of drinking water and non-alcoholic beverages that use more than 5,000 tons of PET bottles annually must use at least 10% recycled materials when producing PET bottles.

The 500 ml Chilsung Cider PET bottle made from 100% recycled materials is being credited with raising the standard for eco-friendly packaging in South Korea's beverage industry.

The company recently unveiled an advertising campaign for Chilsung Cider made with 100% recycled MR-PET, or mechanically recycled PET.

The campaign highlights South Korea's highly regarded recycling culture, focusing on how consumers' proper sorting of PET bottles in daily life can be turned back into recycled materials and ultimately reborn as Chilsung Cider made with 100% recycled MR-PET.

The ad warmly depicts office workers sorting PET bottles after work, students separating empty Chilsung Cider bottles for recycling, and young campers doing the same after a trip.

It also conveys the message that small consumer actions can lead to resource circulation by showing people around them applauding those who practice proper waste separation.

Using a wordplay that naturally shifts the caption from "You have collected it" to "Thank you for your hard work," the campaign expressed gratitude and encouragement for people who took part in proper sorting. It ended with the phrase "100% because everyone did well," emphasizing that the achievement was made not only by the company but by consumers as well.

By using 100% recycled materials in its 500 ml Chilsung Cider PET bottle, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. saved about 1,300 tons of virgin plastic from November 2025 to June 2026.

In the first half of this year, the company also expanded the use of 100% recycled-material packaging to major products such as ICIS 500 ml and 2 L, Pepsi Zero Sugar Lime Flavour 500 ml, and Saero 640 ml, accelerating efforts to reduce plastic use and strengthen ESG management.

A Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. official said, "To meet the expectations of consumers who have long supported Chilsung Cider and to offer a wider range of choices in line with changing trends and needs, we are introducing Chilsung Cider in new flavors as well. We are also producing 500 ml Chilsung Cider PET bottles made with 100% recycled materials to fulfill the social responsibility befitting a carbonated drink brand loved by the public and to contribute to the circular economy."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.