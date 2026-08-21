"Floating on an Ice Box"... Two Missing Fishermen Found After Five Days

Photo source: the Mexican Navy, YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two fishermen who went missing in Mexico were dramatically rescued after drifting at sea for five days while clinging to a large ice box.

According to foreign media outlets including News.com, the Mexican Navy rescued the missing fishermen, Daniel Guerrero Martínez, 53, and Jose Luis Portelas Villegas, 32, on the 19th local time in the Pacific Ocean about 240 kilometers off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico.

The two men had gone out fishing on a boat from Paredon, Chiapas, on the 13th. They last made radio contact on the morning of the 14th, about 120 kilometers offshore, and then lost contact.

When they failed to return to port by the expected time, a missing persons report was filed and the authorities launched a search.

An initial search involving aircraft and rescue vessels failed to find any trace of them.

As the search area expanded, the Mexican Navy joined the rescue operation and located the two men five days after they went missing.

When the navy found them, the two fishermen were floating at sea, relying on a large ice box for support. They reportedly drifted for five days without seeing land.

At the time of rescue, both men were said to be severely dehydrated, but not in life-threatening condition. After receiving emergency treatment from naval medical personnel, they were flown to land by helicopter and later reunited with their families after further treatment at the port.

It has not yet been determined exactly how the two men ended up about 240 kilometers away from their original fishing grounds.

Local reports suggested that strong winds and severe weather may have pushed the fishing boat far off course. However, it remains unclear whether the vessel sank, drifted because of a malfunction, or whether the two men left the boat for another reason.

The fishing boat they had been on has also not yet been located.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.