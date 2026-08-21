Private Plane Crashes Near Alaska Radar Base, Killing All 8 On Board

Photo courtesy of Security Aviation

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A private plane crashed near a radar base in western Alaska, killing all eight people on board.

According to U.S. media outlets including Cable News Network (CNN), a Cessna 441 Conquest II charter plane crashed around 12:15 p.m. local time on the 20th near the airport at the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site in Alaska.

The aircraft had departed from Anchorage Digital and was heading to Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site, about 724 kilometers away. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said there were eight people on board, including two pilots and six passengers.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched immediately after the crash, and Alaska military authorities confirmed through the search operation that there were no survivors. The identities of the victims will be released after their families have been notified.

It was confirmed that the aircraft was operated by Security Aviation, a charter company based in Anchorage Digital.

According to Alaska military authorities, the flight was a contract operation for the military by a private company and was carrying personnel to a military facility at Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site.

The Cape Newenham airport is a facility used to access a United States Air Force (USAF) long-range radar site. It is not open to regular civilian flights and is reportedly limited to military aircraft and approved charter flights.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB have launched an investigation.

Robert Davis, commander of the Alaska military and a U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, said the crash was "a tremendous loss for our military and the communities we support" and expressed condolences for the victims. He added that those on board were professionals carrying out important missions in difficult conditions.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.