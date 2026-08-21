Questions Raised Over Police Probe Into NHIS Data Leak as 'Suspension of Investigation' Is Maintained Despite New Leads

AI-generated image

Controversy is growing over how an internal request for investigation document from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) was passed to outside parties.

Questions are also being raised, mainly by the complainant, over what is being described as a slow and inadequate police investigation after officers secured the real names of the people involved but still kept the original decision to suspend the case.

According to the tip-off, A, the head of a hospital in Seoul, filed a complaint with Wonju Police Station in Gangwon State in June last year, asking that the person who leaked an internal NHIS document, known as a request for investigation report, to broadcasters and civic groups be punished.

The case began with an on-site inspection that NHIS conducted at A's hospital around June 2023. Then, in January 2024, one broadcaster said it had obtained the internal NHIS document exclusively while reporting that NHIS had requested a police investigation into suspected violations of the Medical Service Act at a specialized hospital. A civic group also submitted a document based on the NHIS request for investigation to the hospital.

However, Wonju Police Station, which launched the investigation at the time, suspended it in October last year, about four months after the complaint was filed, saying it was difficult to identify the suspects.

Police cited several reasons, including the fact that more than 100 NHIS employees and PCs could have accessed or helped prepare the document, that informants who received the tip refused to testify to protect their sources and whistleblowers, and that too much time had passed since the incident to secure objective evidence.

But the situation changed sharply during a civil lawsuit after the suspension decision. In a damages suit pending at the Seoul Central District Court, materials submitted by NHIS under a court order identified the range of people involved in drafting, reviewing, and approving the document, and the complainant now sees this as a new lead.

The verified materials reportedly include the real names and contact information of NHIS officials involved in the drafting, review, and approval process, as well as indications that a civic group representative said in the civil trial that he had received the materials directly from an NHIS employee.

The complainant's side said the materials amounted to new investigative leads that could justify revisiting the original grounds for suspension, and submitted a written request to Wonju Police Station on April 28 this year, urging a reinvestigation.

They argued that once the document's drafting and approval chain had been identified, police could reasonably trace the leak route by checking login records, computer access logs, and internal communications.

Despite the new submission, however, Wonju Police Station is said to have maintained its earlier decision to suspend the investigation.

The complainant's side said, "We asked the investigator what additional evidence would be needed for the case to resume, but we did not receive a clear answer," adding, "We feel deeply frustrated that the investigation has not restarted even after we submitted clear leads."

One legal expert explained, "If the key reason for suspending the investigation was difficulty identifying the suspect, then police need to review again whether the newly submitted materials are enough to resolve that issue, since they may allow investigators to trace how the documents were passed on."

Another expert said, "Under the rules governing criminal investigations, a person notified of a suspension decision may file an objection with the head of the police agency immediately above the judicial police officer in question."

Wonju Police Station reportedly told PPSS, an online media outlet, that the matter was not something the individual investigator could answer and asked that questions be submitted through formal procedures. No separate official response was later provided.

Meanwhile, Martin Luther King Jr., the United States civil rights leader and Nobel Prize laureate, emphasized that "Justice too long delayed is justice denied," while Jeong Yak-yong, also known by his pen name Dasan, noted in his work Heumheumsinseo that "If one is only cautious and does not examine matters clearly, decisions become delayed and difficult to make."

The speed of an investigation is not separate from the task of uncovering the truth. It is also tied to victims' rights, the legal standing of those involved, and public trust in investigative authorities.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.