6-Year-Old Child Who Was Scolded for Not Doing Homework Collapses and Dies in Front of Teacher, Causing Shock

Photo source: Facebook, Dainik Bhaskar

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In India, a 6-year-old boy collapsed in his classroom and died shortly after being physically punished by a teacher for not doing his homework.

Police have opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the death and are examining how the teacher's actions may have contributed to it.

According to local media outlets, including Dainik Bhaskar, the 6-year-old boy, identified as A, was scolded by a teacher on the 20th local time at a private school in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, for failing to complete his homework. CCTV footage from inside the classroom showed students standing in front of the teacher one by one.

The footage also captured a female teacher reprimanding A.

Later, while the teacher was grabbing the child's collar or straightening his clothes, the boy appeared to wave his hands in refusal. The video reportedly also showed the teacher striking the child's face. Moments later, A leaned toward the teacher and collapsed.

The school rushed the boy to a hospital, but medical staff said he had already died.

A's father claimed that the child had shown no unusual health problems as of that morning. He said the boy had seemed completely normal and had even said he would go to school on his own. The family is now demanding a strict punishment, arguing that there was a connection between the teacher's punishment and the child's death.

The bereaved family also claimed that the school did not inform them directly after the incident. According to the family, they learned that something had happened to the child through another channel, not from the school.

After the incident, police began questioning the school and the teacher, and secured CCTV footage and other evidence to determine what happened. They also plan to establish the exact cause of death based on the autopsy results.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.