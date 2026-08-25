"I Used a Shared Yoga Mat for Three Months..." Did a Woman in Her 20s Contract HPV?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A case involving a Chinese woman whose yoga routine, started for health and body management, led to an unexpected skin condition has drawn attention.

After using a shared yoga mat provided by her gym for about three months, she developed a series of small papules, or red rashes, on her back. Hospital tests reportedly diagnosed her with flat warts caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

According to Chinese media outlets including Jimu News, a 28-year-old woman surnamed Li, who lives in Wuhan, Hubei, recently noticed unusual skin changes on her back.

At first, only a few small, skin-colored papules appeared. Because they were not painful, she thought they were just ordinary acne or pimples.

However, the small papules gradually increased in number, clustered together in one area, and began to itch, prompting her to visit a hospital.

The medical team that treated Li explained that the condition was flat warts caused by an HPV infection.

While reviewing her lifestyle habits, the medical staff noted that Li had used the shared yoga mats provided by the gym every time she practiced yoga. She reportedly had not used a personal mat for about three months after starting yoga.

However, it cannot be concluded that the shared yoga mat was the direct cause of the infection. It is realistically difficult to identify the exact timing and route of an HPV infection through a single object.

HPV is not a single virus, but a group of viruses that includes many types. Warts that appear on the skin can also be caused by HPV, and the virus can enter more easily if there are small cuts or scratches on the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) explains that wart-causing HPV can also enter the skin through contaminated items such as towels or locker room floors.

Experts advised that "it is necessary to pay attention to hygiene management for shared mats used in gyms or yoga studios during the summer" and that "because sweat and dead skin cells may remain on the mat, it is best to avoid prolonged direct contact between the mat and the skin."

They added that if a shared mat must be used, one may consider placing a personal towel or mat cover on top to reduce direct skin contact. In particular, if there are cuts, eczema, or dermatitis, it is also important to prevent the wound from touching the mat directly.

They also recommended washing the hands and skin thoroughly after exercising and, whenever possible, using personal towels and shower items.

Meanwhile, HPV, or Human Papillomavirus, is a group of viruses that infect the skin and mucous membranes, and more than 200 types are known to exist. It is mainly transmitted through sexual contact, though in rare cases it can also spread through skin contact or during childbirth.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.