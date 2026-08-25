"If You Suddenly Feel Angry Without Knowing Why"... How to Distinguish Hwabyung from Depression

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A more systematic way to evaluate Hwabyung, a condition that is difficult to diagnose because its symptoms resemble depression and anxiety disorders, has shown promise.

A research team led by Professor Kim Jong Woo of the Department of Korean Neuropsychiatry at Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital at Gangdong analyzed the accuracy of the Hwabyung Comprehensive Test (HCT) in actual patients and found that it can be used as an auxiliary tool to screen for Hwabyung and distinguish it from other mental illnesses. The findings were published in the international journal Diagnostics.

◇Hwabyung, marked by suppressed anger and physical symptoms

Hwabyung is a disorder in which feelings of resentment and anger are suppressed for a long time, leading to emotional symptoms such as anger and bitterness, along with physical symptoms such as chest tightness and a sensation of heat rising inside the body. Because its symptoms often overlap with those of other mental illnesses, including depression and anxiety disorders, it is important to identify and distinguish its characteristics accurately. To that end, the Hwabyung Comprehensive Test was developed to assess both emotional and physical symptoms, but its performance in screening for Hwabyung and differentiating it from other psychiatric conditions in real-world clinical settings had not been clearly verified.

The research team sought to confirm the test's screening accuracy and its ability to differentiate Hwabyung in a patient group similar to those seen in actual clinical practice, while also identifying a cutoff score that could be used in treatment settings. From February to June 2025, they conducted a prospective study involving 182 adults who visited a university hospital in Seoul and reported Hwabyung-related symptoms such as anger, resentment, chest tightness and a feeling of heat.

Participants were classified into 100 Hwabyung patients and 82 non-Hwabyung patients after structured clinical interviews by specialist medical staff. The non-Hwabyung group included 36 patients with other mental illnesses such as depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and insomnia disorder, as well as 46 people who had not been diagnosed with a mental illness. The Hwabyung Comprehensive Test used in the study was co-developed by Kim Jong Woo's research team and consists of six items on physical symptoms such as chest tightness and heat sensation, and seven items on emotional symptoms such as resentment and anger.

◇Cutoff score identified to screen for Hwabyung

The analysis showed that patients with Hwabyung scored higher on the Hwabyung Comprehensive Test than those with other mental illnesses or no psychiatric diagnosis. The test has a maximum score of 52, and the research team set 33.5 points as the cutoff for screening possible Hwabyung. When applied to the two groups classified through clinical interviews, 71 of the 100 Hwabyung patients, or 71.0%, were identified as likely to have Hwabyung. Among the 82 non-Hwabyung patients, 68, or 82.9%, were correctly classified as non-Hwabyung. These results suggest that the test can be used in actual medical settings as a screening tool to first assess the possibility of Hwabyung.

The physical symptom score, which evaluates chest tightness and heat sensation, played a supplementary role in distinguishing Hwabyung from other mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders. When a cutoff of 16.5 points out of 24 was applied, the physical symptom score correctly identified 83.3% of patients with other mental illnesses as not having Hwabyung. Based on this, the research team proposed a stepwise evaluation method: first screen for Hwabyung using the total score of 33.5, then confirm the physical symptom score of 16.5. However, the Hwabyung Comprehensive Test is not a definitive diagnostic tool, and its results should be used only as reference material to support interviews and clinical judgment by medical professionals.

◇Stepwise evaluation criteria reflecting Hwabyung characteristics

This study is meaningful in that it assessed the test's clinical usefulness not only in the general population without symptoms, but also in patients with other mental illnesses whose symptoms may overlap with Hwabyung. It also presented specific criteria that allow both the emotional and physical symptoms of Hwabyung to be examined together, and the total score and physical symptom score to be applied step by step depending on clinical purpose. However, the study was conducted at a single medical institution, and most participants were middle-aged women. The research team plans to further verify the applicability of the criteria through multicenter studies in the future.

Professor Kim Jong Woo said, "The Hwabyung Comprehensive Test is an assessment tool co-developed to examine both the emotional and physical symptoms of Hwabyung," adding, "This study is meaningful because it proposed a stepwise evaluation standard that first checks the possibility of Hwabyung using the total score and then uses the physical symptom score as an additional measure." He continued, "The Hwabyung Comprehensive Test is not a tool for diagnosing Hwabyung on its own, but an auxiliary tool that helps with clinical interviews and diagnosis," and said, "We will continue to improve its clinical usefulness through follow-up studies involving a wider range of ages, genders and medical institutions."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jong Woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.