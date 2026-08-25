Seojin-su of Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital Elected President of the Korean Society of Orthopedic Pain Medicine..."Strengthening Academic Research and Education"

[Sportschosun] Seojin-su, an orthopedic surgeon at Inje University Ilsan Paik Hospital, was elected the 18th president of the Korean Society of Orthopedic Pain Medicine at the society's 24th annual academic conference held on the 23rd at Sejong University's Daeyang AI Center. His term runs from September this year to August next year.

The Korean Society of Orthopedic Pain Medicine is an academic organization that studies the causes of pain in the musculoskeletal system, including the spine, joints, muscles and bones, with a focus on conditions that do not require surgery, and develops and educates effective non-surgical treatments.

In particular, it studies a range of conservative treatments other than surgery, including medication, injection therapy, proliferative therapy, trigger point injections (TPI), intramuscular stimulation (IMS), extracorporeal shock wave therapy, physical therapy and manual therapy.

Each year, the society holds academic seminars and conferences, publishes its journal, exchanges with related academic groups at home and abroad, and provides diagnostic and treatment education and training for specialists and residents. It currently has about 600 regular members.

Seojin-su said, "Musculoskeletal pain has a major impact on patients' daily lives and quality of life, so it is important to identify the exact cause and choose the most appropriate treatment for each patient." He added, "I will strengthen academic research and education so that patients who need surgery and those who do not can be accurately distinguished, and so that a variety of conservative treatment methods can be effectively used in patient care."

Meanwhile, Seojin-su is a leading authority in the foot and ankle field. He graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine and earned both his master's and doctoral degrees in medicine from Inje University Graduate School. He has served as president of the Korean Foot & Ankle Society and currently serves as Executive Director of KOFST, Executive Director of the Korean Hospital Association, and Chief of Medical Center at Inje University Paik Central Medical Center.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seojin-su

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.