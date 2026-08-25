Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Opens Pediatric Orthopedic Clinic, Treating Growth and Scoliosis

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, led by President Lee Moon-soo, has recently opened a new pediatric orthopedic clinic that specializes in treating growth and musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents.

As interest in children's growth and demand for growth treatment have recently increased, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital developed a "residual growth prediction program" based on bone scan tests and domestic and international research. The program is designed to assess each child's growth characteristics more objectively and suggest personalized treatment directions.

The growth prediction program developed by Professor Jeong Gi-jin's team in the orthopedic surgery department at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital comprehensively analyzes several clinical indicators, including a child's ▲ genetic target height based on parental height ▲ position on the growth curve ▲ bone age ▲ bone scan uptake in the knee growth plate, to quantitatively predict remaining growth potential.

Based on objective and scientific data, the clinic focuses on accurately determining whether treatment is needed and how much growth potential remains. When necessary, it also establishes an appropriate growth treatment plan.

In addition to growth-related care, the clinic also provides broad treatment for a wide range of pediatric orthopedic conditions commonly seen in growing children, including ▲ growth plate abnormalities ▲ flat feet ▲ bowlegs ▲ pigeon-toed walking ▲ gait abnormalities and ▲ scoliosis.

Professor Jeong said, "Because children in their growth years can be affected in their growth, walking and even body balance, an accurate diagnosis based on evidence is important." He added, "We will work to systematically assess the growth and orthopedic issues of children and adolescents so that proper treatment and management can be provided."

Meanwhile, the pediatric orthopedic clinic plans to operate a once-a-month Saturday intensive clinic starting in September for patients and guardians who have difficulty visiting on weekdays.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Gi-jin of Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital during a consultation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.