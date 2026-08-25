Yoajung Introduces K-Desserts in Osaka with Hyundai Motor Japan Sales Corporation

Yoajung promoted K-desserts in Japan through a collaboration with Hyundai Motor Japan Sales Corporation.

According to Yoajung on the 25th, the company took part in the "Hyundai Terrace #01 Summer Ice Treat" event, held from the 20th to the 23rd at the Hyundai Customer Experience Center Osaka, a customer experience space operated by Hyundai Motor Japan Sales Corporation in Osaka. As the first event in a series organized by Hyundai Motor Japan Sales Corporation for customers, Yoajung introduced Korean-style dessert culture to local visitors using desserts and brand products sold in Japan. During the event, visitors received a limited-edition dessert set for free, which included a Yoajung parfait sold at Lawson, Inc. in Japan, cookies shaped like Hyundai Motor vehicles, and Yoajung popcorn yogurt in caramel flavor. The venue also featured an exterior sign using the Yoajung brand logo, along with a Yoajung-wrapped vehicle produced to mark the collaboration between the two companies.

A Yoajung official said, "It was meaningful to present Yoajung's taste and brand to Japanese customers together with Hyundai Motor Japan Sales Corporation." The official added, "Through this collaboration, we will raise awareness of K-desserts in the Japanese market and expand our presence as a global brand."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun. fax123@sportschosun.com.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.