LeadPlanet to Participate in COEX Franchise Startup Expo, Offers Hands-on Experience with Franchise-only ERP

LeadPlanet said on the 25th that it will take part in the 84th Franchise Startup Expo 2026, highlighting its franchise headquarters management solution. The move comes as interest in ERP services for franchise headquarters has recently increased.

LeadPlanet will join the 84th Franchise Startup Expo 2026, which runs through the 27th at Hall D of COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul, and will introduce its franchise ERP solution. The franchise ERP service supports franchise contract management, franchisee management, supervisor management, communication between headquarters and franchisees, and store operations management. At the contract stage, electronic contracts can be used from disclosure document delivery to final signing. Supervisors can also manage store inspections, QSC management, and visit reports through the system. A dedicated app for communication between headquarters and franchisees is also available, allowing notices from headquarters and inquiries from franchisees to be managed in one place.

The 84th Franchise Startup Expo is hosted by World Exhibition & Fairs and brings together companies related to franchise startups, including food service, non-food service, wholesale and retail, service industries, as well as store and food service equipment. Visitors who pre-registered online or hold an invitation can enter for free.

A LeadPlanet official said, "Visitors will be able to see on-site consultations on introducing franchise-only ERP, management consulting for franchise headquarters, and electronic contract and SV systems firsthand."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.