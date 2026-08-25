Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Signs Official Sponsorship Agreement with the Korean Pickleball Association... to Officially Support Events Including the '2026 Kwangdong Vita 500 Ion Kick KPA Association President's Cup in Oak Valley'

Pickleball has recently emerged as a new recreational sport.

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines the strengths of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. With simple rules and an easy learning curve, it has been gaining popularity, especially in the United States. It was first introduced in South Korea in 2016, and dedicated courts are continuing to expand. Public interest is also rising as celebrities are increasingly seen enjoying the sport on television and social media.

Image provided by Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical has signed an official sponsorship agreement with the Korean Pickleball Association and will support pickleball tournaments.

The agreement was designed to help promote pickleball, which has recently been drawing attention as a recreational sport, while also highlighting the product features and brand value of 'Vita 500 Ion Kick,' an ion drink that helps replenish hydration and energy. Kwangdong Pharmaceutical plans to expand its brand activities beyond running and marathons into emerging sports and broaden communication with consumers.

Accordingly, the company will officially sponsor the '2026 Kwangdong Vita 500 Ion Kick KPA Association President's Cup in Oak Valley,' which will be held from the 27th to the 30th at Oak Valley Resort in Wonju, Gangwon Province. It will be the first tournament sponsored by Kwangdong Pharmaceutical since the agreement, and the Korean Pickleball Association will host and organize the event. Players from teenagers to active seniors are expected to compete and showcase their skills.

In addition to the standard awards based on tournament rankings, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical will introduce special prizes such as MVP, Vitality Award, and Best Performance Award, using the Vita 500 Ion Kick brand name to add a unique element of fun for participants. Starting with this sponsorship, the company will continue its partnership by supporting various tournaments and events hosted by the association through 2027.

A Kwangdong Pharmaceutical official said, "We hope all tournament participants will enjoy the matches to the fullest and recharge with Vita 500 Ion Kick," adding, "We will continue to carry out a wide range of activities that can deliver bright and positive energy at various sports venues."

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.