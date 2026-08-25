Daesang WellLife Conducts Joint Research on Nutrition Management for Integrated Community Care with Kyung Hee University... Confirms Nutritional Supplement Benefits of "New Care Muscle Health"

In line with the transition to a super-aged society, a nationwide policy has been implemented since March to provide integrated support for medical care, long-term care, daily care, and housing services. The system is designed to help people who need care enjoy a healthy later life in their own homes rather than entering hospitals or nursing facilities.

In connection with this, Daesang WellLife will launch a joint study with the Department of Gerontology at the Graduate School of East-West Medical Science at Kyung Hee University and the Seongnam-si Home Welfare Association. The research will examine the nutritional supplementation effects of the specialized nutrition product "New Care Muscle Health" in older adults receiving home-based integrated community care services.

◇ New Care Muscle Health. Photo courtesy of Daesang WellLife

New Care Muscle Health is a medical nutrition product for patients with sarcopenia. It contains 1,500 mg of BCAA and 11 g of protein in a small 150 mL serving. The formula also features high calcium, high vitamin D, and reduced sugar.

The study was designed to assess how adequate protein supplementation affects nutritional status and physical function in vulnerable older adults before they enter long-term care. It will involve 80 seniors in Seongnam-si who use integrated community care services and are at risk of poor health or reduced muscle strength.

Participants will consume two packs of New Care Muscle Health per day for 10 weeks. Researchers will visit them in person to conduct dietary surveys, assess nutritional risk, and comprehensively evaluate body composition, grip strength, blood analysis, and frailty risk.

The study is significant because it will verify the effectiveness of a nutrition support program for older adults living at home under an integrated care policy environment. The results are expected to help confirm the feasibility of community-based nutrition support programs and serve as basic data for building a health management system for homebound seniors.

A Daesang WellLife official said, "As integrated community care expands, the importance of nutrition management in daily life is growing beyond medical services alone." The official added, "Going forward, we will continue to expand a range of nutrition solutions and evidence that can be used in community care settings, based on New Care's nutritional expertise."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.