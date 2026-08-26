Too Much or Too Little Urine? Warning Signs of Urination Problems That Are Easy to Miss

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Urine is one of the indicators that can help assess the condition of the body.

Normal urination means feeling the urge to urinate at the right time, going to the bathroom, and passing urine smoothly without pain or any particular discomfort during the process. The color and smell of urine can change temporarily depending on food, fluid intake, or medication. In general, when hydration is adequate, urine is pale yellow and has only a mild odor.

In adults, urination usually occurs about four to eight times a day. Total urine output over 24 hours varies depending on fluid intake, activity level, and temperature, but it is generally around 1 to 2 liters.

In adults, a 24-hour urine output of less than 400 to 500 mL is called oliguria. It can occur when the body loses water due to insufficient fluid intake or excessive sweating. It may also result from impaired kidney function, such as acute kidney injury, or from urinary tract obstruction.

If reduced urine output is accompanied by difficulty urinating, a weaker urine stream, or a repeated feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied after urination, it is important to check for lower urinary tract dysfunction. In men, BPH can compress the urethra and cause urination problems. Urine flow may also be obstructed by urinary stones or urethral stricture.

On the other hand, when 24-hour urine output exceeds 3 liters, it is called polyuria. Polyuria does not simply mean frequent trips to the bathroom; it refers to an actual increase in total urine volume. It can occur when the kidneys have trouble concentrating urine and regulating body water, or when water loss increases.

A typical example is Diabetes mellitus, which can cause polyuria because elevated blood sugar increases the excretion of glucose and water through urine. Diabetes insipidus, reduced kidney ability to concentrate urine, electrolyte imbalances, and medications such as diuretics can also be causes.

By contrast, urinary frequency refers to an increase in the number of times a person urinates compared with usual, even if total urine volume does not necessarily increase. It may be influenced by lifestyle factors such as caffeine intake, alcohol consumption, or excessive fluid intake. In urinary tract infections such as Cystitis, symptoms such as pain during urination or a feeling of incomplete emptying may appear. In overactive bladder, sudden urges to urinate and difficulty holding it are common. In men, BPH may cause delayed initiation of urination, a weak urine stream, nocturia, and a feeling of incomplete emptying, leading to urinary frequency.

However, these accompanying symptoms do not always appear. For that reason, a diagnosis should not be made based on symptoms alone. It is important to compare current urination patterns with usual habits and see how they have changed.

To maintain urinary tract health, it is best to stay properly hydrated, exercise regularly, and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol intake. It is also important not to hold urine for too long. If unusual symptoms appear, a medical evaluation is needed to identify the cause.

Courtesy of Seo Young-eun, Head of the Urology Department at Daedong Hospital (urology specialist)

◇ Seo Young-eun, Head of the Urology Department at Daedong Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.